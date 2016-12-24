Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Arsenal
3
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Crystal Palace
Swansea City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Stoke City
Watford
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Osasuna
Eibar
0
3
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Valencia
Celta Vigo
1
4
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Las Palmas
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Deportivo La Coruña
Alavés
2
2
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Next
By ESPN Staff
Share
Tweet
   

Atletico Madrid showed 'aggression, intensity' in Las Palmas win - Koke

Koke
Goalscorer Koke felt Atletico Madrid played with aggression and intensity in a 2-0 win against Las Palmas.

Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke said his team had recovered their characteristic intensity and aggression when speaking after Tuesday evening's 2-0 Copa del Rey last 16 first-leg victory at Las Palmas.

Diego Simeone's side started strongly and took the lead midway through the half when midfielder Koke fired home from 15 yards, with Antoine Griezmann heading home from close range following a superb build-up to make it 2-0 soon after the break.

The 2013 Copa winners then saw out the rest of the 90 minutes to become the first visiting team to win at the Estadio Gran Canaria in nine months, and take what looks a commanding lead ahead of the second leg at their Estadio Vicente Calderon next Tuesday evening.

Las PalmasLas Palmas
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
The Spain international midfielder told BeIn Sports on full-time that Simeone's side, who sit sixth in La Liga after some poor results late last year, had returned to their old determined mindset.

"We played a game with a lot of intensity, we got our aggression back," Koke said. "We are improving on that. It is a very positive result, 2-0, and we are very happy to have the tie under control. This is about the day-to-day, going game-by-game. That is what we need to get back and we did well tonight."

Having finished 2016 with just two wins in their last six games, Koke said he and his teammates had benefitted from the rest during the winter break.

He said: "I feel very good. This break has been good for us all, to rest. It was a very intense last year, and bit by bit I am getting that rhythm that I need and the team need."

