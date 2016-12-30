Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis returns to fitness

ESPN FC's Sid Lowe says he would bet on Antoine Griezmann staying at Atletico for their first season in their new stadium.

Atletico Madrid full-back Filipe Luis is fit again after three weeks out with a thigh injury.

Luis sustained the injury in training and missed Atletico's La Liga games against Villarreal and Las Palmas as well as the Copa del Rey fourth-round second leg against Guijuelo,

Atletico issued a statement on Thursday, which read: "Filipe Luis was medically discharged and is available for Diego Pablo Simeone. Our player suffered a muscle injury of the semimembranosus muscle of the back of the left thigh.

"Our player trained today normally under Diego Pablo Simeone along with the rest of his teammates."

Atletico are next in action against Las Palmas in the Copa del Rey on Jan. 3.

