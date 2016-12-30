Previous
Aston Villa
Leeds United
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Rotherham United
Burton Albion
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Sydney FC
Brisbane Roar
8:50 AM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Hull City
Everton
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Brighton & Hove Albion
Cardiff City
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Newcastle United
Nottingham Forest
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Reading
Fulham
8:00 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
Heart of Midlothian
Aberdeen
7:45 PM UTC Dec 30, 2016
Game Details
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis returns to fitness

ESPN FC's Sid Lowe says he would bet on Antoine Griezmann staying at Atletico for their first season in their new stadium.

Atletico Madrid full-back Filipe Luis is fit again after three weeks out with a thigh injury.

Luis sustained the injury in training and missed Atletico's La Liga games against Villarreal and Las Palmas as well as the Copa del Rey fourth-round second leg against Guijuelo,

Atletico issued a statement on Thursday, which read: "Filipe Luis was medically discharged and is available for Diego Pablo Simeone. Our player suffered a muscle injury of the semimembranosus muscle of the back of the left thigh.

"Our player trained today normally under Diego Pablo Simeone along with the rest of his teammates."

Atletico are next in action against Las Palmas in the Copa del Rey on Jan. 3.

