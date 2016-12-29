Diego Simeone will be at Atletico Madrid next season - CEO Gil Marin

ESPN FC's Sid Lowe says he would bet on Antoine Griezmann staying at Atletico for their first season in their new stadium.

Diego Simeone will remain as Atletico Madrid coach next season and see out the remainder of his contract, according to club CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin.

Simeone, who has been in charge of Atletico since December 2011, is tied to the Madrid outfit until June 2018.

The Argentine recently stated that one day he would like to coach Inter Milan, a team he played for in the late 1990s, while he confirmed in September that he had his Atletico contract shortened by two years in the summer.

However, Gil Marin told La Sexta: "Simeone will remain at Atletico for the rest of this season and the next.

"He has been with us for five years and it would be reasonable if he stayed with us many more because we are delighted.

"We continue to grow, both him and the club, and what would be most intelligent for both parts would be to continue."

Simeone, a former Atletico player, has won the La Liga title, Copa del Rey, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and Spanish Super Cup during his time in charge of the club.

Atletico, who have struggled in La Liga this season and sit sixth in the table, are next in action against Las Palmas in the Copa del Rey round-of-16 first leg on Jan. 3.

