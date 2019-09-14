Previous
VfL Wolfsburg
TSG Hoffenheim
0
1
Michael Parkhurst played for Gregg Berhalter in Columbus from 2014-16 and feels like the manager will be a great teacher and tactician for the national team.

Ex-U.S. defender Parkhurst retiring after season

Atlanta United FC Associated Press
Atlanta United forward Josef Martinez reacts after injuring his right leg in a match against San Jose.

Martinez injury nothing serious - Atlanta's De Boer

Atlanta United FC ESPN
Josef Martinez's record streak ends in Atlanta win

MLS Highlights
Atlanta United FCAtlanta United FC
San Jose EarthquakesSan Jose Earthquakes
3
1
FT
FC CincinnatiFC Cincinnati
Atlanta United FCAtlanta United FC
0
2
FT
Josef Martinez extends record scoring streak to 15

Major League Soccer
Mexico's Alvarez hits back at De Boer jabs

Ajax Amsterdam Tom Marshall
Atlanta United FCAtlanta United FC
Columbus Crew SCColumbus Crew SC
1
3
FT
Columbus stun Atlanta on the road

MLS Highlights
Josef Martinez puts Atlanta ahead of the Crew

Kacper Przybylko

Union back atop East after huge win over Atlanta

Major League Soccer Reuters
Union back atop the East after massive win over Atlanta

MLS Highlights
Josef Martinez makes it 13 straight games with a goal in style

MLS Highlights
Atlanta defeat Minnesota to win US Open Cup

United States Open Cup
Atlanta United FCAtlanta United FC
Minnesota United FCMinnesota United FC
2
1
FT
Minnesota own goal gifts Atlanta US Open Cup lead

United States Open Cup
MLS Power Rankings: LAFC, Atlanta remain top dogs after Rivalry Week

Major League Soccer Jason Davis
Orlando City SCOrlando City SC
Atlanta United FCAtlanta United FC
0
1
FT
Martinez continues historic streak in Atlanta win

Major League Soccer
Martinez scores in 12th consecutive MLS game

Major League Soccer
Martinez injury nothing serious - Atlanta's De Boer

Atlanta United managed a 3-1 win over the Earthquakes, but Josef Martinez could not keep his record goal streak going. To watch MLS, sign up for ESPN+.

Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez is expected to be sidelined at least one match with a knee and ankle injury he suffered in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes, head coach Frank De Boer said on Monday.

- Stream MLS games LIVE on ESPN+

- MLS Cup playoffs 2019: All you need to know

Speaking to reporters, De Boer confirmed that Martinez is on crutches and is in considerable pain, but said the Venezuela international did not suffer any significant damage to his knee.

"Hopefully, he can return quicker than we expected," de Boer said. "We are working day to day."

Martinez exited the match in the 79th minute but appeared to suffer the injury several minutes before leaving the game.

His foot got stuck in the turf after colliding with a teammate, causing his right knee and ankle to buckle awkwardly. He tried to play through it but eventually couldn't, and he departed the sideline on a stretcher, grimacing before putting a towel over his face.

Second-placed Atlanta next faces East-leaders New York City FC on Oct. 25 at Yankee Stadium before hosting the Montreal Impact four days later.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

