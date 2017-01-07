Atlanta United to open new Mercedes-Benz Stadium stadium July 30

Previous
West Ham United
Manchester City
0
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
2
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Veracruz
Querétaro
3:00 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Brisbane Roar
Newcastle Jets
6:35 AM UTC Jan 7, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Atlanta United to open new stadium July 30

Atlanta United FC ESPN staff
Read

Atlanta signs Garza to 1-year loan deal

Atlanta United FC ESPN staff
Read
Johan Venegas

How Atlanta, Minnesota fared in expansion draft

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read
Oscar Romero Atlanta United transfer

Atlanta on verge of signing Romero - source

Atlanta United Jeff Carlisle
Read

New MLS clubs pick, then trade defenders

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read

NYCFC acquires ex-Fire goalkeeper Johnson

New York City FC ESPN staff
Read

Crew SC trades Parkhurst to Atlanta United

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read

Atlanta United completes Almiron transfer

Atlanta United FC Jeff Carlisle
Read

Atlanta United rounds out coaching staff

Atlanta United FC Associated Press
Read
PSV Eindhoven midfielder Andres Guardado

Mexico's Guardado confirms MLS interest

Atlanta United FC ESPN staff
Read

MLS: Atlanta to pay rent, Cincy unveils plan

Major League Soccer ESPN staff
Read

Atlanta to begin season at Georgia Tech

Atlanta United FC Jeff Carlisle
Read
Gerardo Martino

Martino: Atlanta a very unique challenge

Atlanta United FC ESPN staff
Read

Carlisle: Martino's challenge at Atlanta

Major League Soccer Jeff Carlisle
Read
In his last job as a national team coach, Gerardo Martino led Paraguay to the 2010 World Cup quarterfinals and a runners-up finish at the 2011 Copa America.

Martino named to coach Atlanta United

Atlanta United FC ESPN staff
Read
Gerardo Martino Argentina vs. Brazil 151114

Atlanta Utd in talks with Martino - sources

Atlanta United FC Jeff Carlisle
Read
Hector Villalba

Atlanta signs Villalba from San Lorenzo

Atlanta United FC ESPN staff
Read
Kenwyne Jones has been linked with Everton.

Atlanta Utd seals Kenwyne Jones signing

Atlanta United FC ESPN staff
Read
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Atlanta United to open new Mercedes-Benz Stadium stadium July 30

Construction on Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be completed in time for Atlanta United to play in July.

Atlanta United will play its first game at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 30, the expansion team announced on Friday.

The MLS club will play in the first sporting event at the stadium, before the Atlanta Falcons' preseason games in August. United will also play two home games there in August.

Before the stadium is completed, United will play home games at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, including its first-ever game on March 5 against the Red Bulls.

The team's opponent for its debut in its regular home will be announced along with the rest of the MLS schedule next week.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.