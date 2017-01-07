Atlanta United to open new Mercedes-Benz Stadium stadium July 30

Construction on Mercedes-Benz Stadium will be completed in time for Atlanta United to play in July.

Atlanta United will play its first game at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 30, the expansion team announced on Friday.

The MLS club will play in the first sporting event at the stadium, before the Atlanta Falcons' preseason games in August. United will also play two home games there in August.

Before the stadium is completed, United will play home games at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium, including its first-ever game on March 5 against the Red Bulls.

The team's opponent for its debut in its regular home will be announced along with the rest of the MLS schedule next week.