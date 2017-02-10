Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
The Strongest
Wanderers
10:15 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 0
Game Details
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
BarcelonaBarcelona
Athletic BilbaoAthletic Bilbao
3
0
FT
Game Details
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his goal against Real Sociedad on Sunday.

La Liga: Ronaldo chip lifts Real; Barca draw

Spanish Primera División ESPN staff
Read
Athletic BilbaoAthletic Bilbao
Atletico MadridAtletico Madrid
2
2
FT
Game Details
BarcelonaBarcelona
Athletic BilbaoAthletic Bilbao
3
1
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 3
Game Details
Lionel Messi competes for the ball with Manu Trigueros.

La Liga: Messi rescues late point for Barca

La Liga ESPN staff
Athletic BilbaoAthletic Bilbao
BarcelonaBarcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
 By Adriana Garcia
Yeray Alvarez extends Athletic Bilbao contract until 2022

Luis Enrique is thrilled he got to watch his fringe players shine in Barcelona's victory over Athletic Bilbao.

Yeray Alvarez has signed a three-year contract extension with Athletic Bilbao.

The new deal will keep Yeray, 22, tied to Athletic until June 30, 2022, while his buyout clause has been set at €30 million by the Basque club. 

The defender returned to play in Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Barcelona in La Liga less than two months after having a tumor removed.

Yeray was forced to spend a spell on the sidelines after the club announced last month that the player had testicular cancer.

"I feel great and I'm thrilled to have signed a contract extension with this club," Yeray said. "After all that I've been through and having had the support of the club, my teammates, my family, this is something wonderful.

"I want to continue to improve as a player and help the team as much as I can. I hope we can go as far as possible in the Europa League."

A youth product of Athletic, Yeray made his senior debut on Sept. 15 and has earned a regular spot in Ernesto Valverde's squad.

He has made 18 appearances in all competitions for the club, including 11 in La Liga, since being promoted to the first team last summer.

Athletic take on Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday in La Liga before hosting Apoel Nicosia in the first leg of their Europa League round-of-32 tie on Feb. 16.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.

