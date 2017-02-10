Yeray Alvarez extends Athletic Bilbao contract until 2022

Luis Enrique is thrilled he got to watch his fringe players shine in Barcelona's victory over Athletic Bilbao.

Yeray Alvarez has signed a three-year contract extension with Athletic Bilbao.

The new deal will keep Yeray, 22, tied to Athletic until June 30, 2022, while his buyout clause has been set at €30 million by the Basque club.

The defender returned to play in Saturday's 3-0 defeat at Barcelona in La Liga less than two months after having a tumor removed.

Yeray was forced to spend a spell on the sidelines after the club announced last month that the player had testicular cancer.

"I feel great and I'm thrilled to have signed a contract extension with this club," Yeray said. "After all that I've been through and having had the support of the club, my teammates, my family, this is something wonderful.

Athletic Club y Yeray Álvarez han suscrito un acuerdo de renovación hasta el 30 de junio de 2022. pic.twitter.com/JzAqU3Xx0J - Athletic Club (@AthleticClub) February 9, 2017

"I want to continue to improve as a player and help the team as much as I can. I hope we can go as far as possible in the Europa League."

A youth product of Athletic, Yeray made his senior debut on Sept. 15 and has earned a regular spot in Ernesto Valverde's squad.

He has made 18 appearances in all competitions for the club, including 11 in La Liga, since being promoted to the first team last summer.

Athletic take on Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday in La Liga before hosting Apoel Nicosia in the first leg of their Europa League round-of-32 tie on Feb. 16.

Adriana Garcia is a Valencia-based football writer who covers La Liga for ESPN FC.