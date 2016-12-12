Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce defends referee Mike Dean pre-Tottenham

Previous
Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
2
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Cameroon
Congo DR
2
0
FT
Game Details
Perth Glory
Wellington Phoenix FC
2
1
FT
Game Details
West Ham United
Manchester City
7:55 PM UTC
Game Details
AS Monaco
AC Ajaccio
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Next
Mike Read

Bruce defends ref Dean ahead of Spurs

Aston Villa PA Sport
Read

Utd's Johnstone joins Villa on loan, Pereira returns

Transfers Arindam Rej
Read

Dean to referee Tottenham vs. Aston Villa

English FA Cup PA Sport
Read
Rudy Gestede

Gestede completes move to Middlesbrough

Transfers PA Sport
Read
Cardiff CityCardiff City
Aston VillaAston Villa
1
0
FT
Game Details
Rudy Gestede

Boro close in on Gestede move - sources

Middlesbrough ESPN staff
Read
Aston VillaAston Villa
Leeds UnitedLeeds United
1
1
FT
Game Details
Aston VillaAston Villa
Burton AlbionBurton Albion
2
1
FT
Game Details
Queens Park RangersQueens Park Rangers
Aston VillaAston Villa
0
1
FT
Game Details
Norwich CityNorwich City
Aston VillaAston Villa
1
0
FT
Game Details
Carl Jenkison of Arsenal takes on Sandro Wieser of Reading during the match between Arsenal and Reading at Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016 in London, England.

Arsenal's Jenkinson eyed by clubs - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Aston VillaAston Villa
Wigan AthleticWigan Athletic
1
0
FT
Game Details
Leeds UnitedLeeds United
Aston VillaAston Villa
2
0
FT
Game Details
Wigan, Villa keen on Johnstone - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read
Aston VillaAston Villa
Cardiff CityCardiff City
3
1
FT
Game Details
Villa appoint Calderwood as assistant manager

English League Championship PA Sport
Read
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove Albion
Aston VillaAston Villa
1
1
FT
Game Details
Mile Jedinak

Villa's Jedinak targets Aussie win vs. Thais

AFC World Cup Qualifying Jason Dasey
Read
Aston VillaAston Villa
Blackburn RoversBlackburn Rovers
2
1
FT
Game Details
Jason Withe's AFC ambition in Thailand

Premier League of Thailand Paul Murphy
Read
 By PA Sport
Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce defends referee Mike Dean pre-Tottenham

Mike Read
Phil Jones gestures to Mike Dean in Manchester United's match against West Ham on Monday.

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce has no issues over Mike Dean's appointment as referee for their trip to Tottenham.

The official has been in the spotlight after his decision to send off West Ham's Sofiane Feghouli for a challenge on Manchester United's Phil Jones on Monday.

Tottenham HotspurTottenham Hotspur
Aston VillaAston Villa
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
The Hammers won an appeal against the red card and boss Slaven Bilic said it was Jones who should have been dismissed instead.

Ex-top flight referees Graham Poll and Mark Halsey have also been critical of Dean, who has been a Premier League official since 2000, this week.

But despite the controversy, Bruce is happy with Dean and defended referees ahead of Villa's FA Cup third-round game at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

Bruce said: "It's a hard job. I tried to referee this morning. All of them do a fabulous job. Yes we criticise them but it's so fast now. Mike Dean is a very good referee and has proved that over the years.

"Everything has changed, everything has got quicker. Human beings have got quicker, balls have, the grass is better, surfaces, everything is quicker -- including referees.

"They have to go through a tough training regime too, let's not forget that, especially Premier League ones. To get there you have to do a rigorous fitness programme. They have a really hard job and it's very difficult, especially now, when there's a camera at every angle.

"Of course they make mistakes which we're on the end of but overall they do a fantastic job. The Premier League referees for me, when you see the rest of Europe, are very, very good.''

Bruce could give Manchester United loanee Sam Johnstone a debut on Sunday after the goalkeeper joined on Thursday.

He added: "I must thank Jose Mourinho for letting me bring him here. He's just the type I think can improve.''

