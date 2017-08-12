Francesco Totti: Watching Roma from stands as a director was tough

Previous
Manchester City
Everton
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Levante
Villarreal
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Málaga
Eibar
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Patrick Cutrone

Serie A: Cutrone, 19, lifts Milan; Icardi brace

Italian Serie A PA Sport
Read

Atalanta 0-1 Roma: Kolarov's decisive free-kick

Italian Serie A
Read

Atalanta 0-1 Roma: Kolarov's decisive free-kick

Italian Serie A
Read

Roma's obvious flaws in Serie A

Roma Terry Daley
Read

Roma a work in progress under new boss Di Francesco

Roma Terry Daley
Read

Will AS Roma give ultimatum to Leicester City regarding Riyad Mahrez?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read

Roma won't increase bid for Mahrez

Transfers PA Sport
Read

Sevilla 2-1 Roma: Sevilla hold on late

International Friendly
Read

Dzeko's longe-range effort gets one back for Roma

International Friendly
Read

Nolito doubles Sevilla's lead over Roma

International Friendly
Read

Escudero opens the scoring for Sevilla

International Friendly
Read

Roma arrange Chapecoense friendly match

Italian Serie A Ben Gladwell
Read
Riyad Mahrez

Roma to look at Mahrez alternatives - Monchi

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

Mahrez 'great' amid Roma talk - Morgan

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City

Mahrez wants to talk to Roma about move

Transfers ESPN staff
Read

No Roma progress on Mahrez - Monchi

Transfers Ben Gladwell
Read

Roma welcome Neymar with weird video

The Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Roma legend Francesco Totti's shirt has been launched into space

Totti's shirt launched into space

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read

U.S. trip brings progress; work remains

Roma Terry Daley
Read

Di Francesco taking positives from Roma's display

International Champions Cup
Read
 By Ben Gladwell
Share
Tweet
   

Francesco Totti: Watching Roma from stands as a director was tough

Francesco Totti looks on as Roma win at Atalanta.

Roma legend Francesco Totti said it was "hard" to watch from the stands as he began his new life as a club director following retirement as a player.

Totti, 40, sat with sporting director Monchi and general manager Mauro Baldissoni as Roma won 1-0 at Atalanta on Sunday.

And writing on Facebook afterwards, the former striker said: "It was very hard to watch the match seated in the stands.

"Well done guys for this first result. It will be a year of struggle and strong emotions. Go Roma!"

New Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco praised his players for their resilience, saying: "I'd asked for my team to show character, and the players did that at a place where only few won last season.

"We need to improve how we play the ball around, especially when we are in front, but I could see the team's spirit of sacrifice and willingness to dig in for each other, and this is still a good sign for a coach."

An irritated Di Francesco broke his seat at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia in the closing moments and explained: "I got angry because we were not controlling the ball well and we were giving our opponents the possibility to level.

"We can do much better, particularly technically, but today we were better defending than attacking, and from tomorrow we will look to get better in attack."

Midfielder Radja Nainggolan wrote on Instagram: "Great character... we suffered for this win at a difficult venue, but they all count. Great guys."

Ben Gladwell reports on Serie A, the Italian national team and the Bundesliga for ESPN FC, UEFA and the Press Association. @UEFAcomBenG.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.