Dzeko is like Van Basten and doesn't want Real Madrid move - agent

Edin Dzeko has been in superb form for Roma this season.

Edin Dzeko's agent Silvano Martina has likened his client to AC Milan legend Marco Van Basten and denied speculation that the Bosnian is keen to join Real Madrid.

Since moving from Manchester City to join Roma in the Serie A, Dzeko has been in impressive form scoring 24 goals in 32 games in all competitions this season.

His superb form has fueled rumours of a summer move to Spanish giants Madrid, but Martina has completely ruled out a move away from Rome.

"He is already at a big club," Martina said. "Roma have a great ownership, a huge fan base and I don't see any reason to change if you are in a good place.

"The player has always been strong. He has scored over 200 goals in his career and in some games, he is the only player who reminds me of the great Van Basten.

"The team plays for him and Luciano Spalletti leaves him free to play his game. Even in matches he has not scored, he has played very well.

"He had some difficulty last year in changing leagues, then with Spalletti he found consistency. The club has put their trust in him and he is showing what he can do."

