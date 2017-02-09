Spalletti wants Francesco Totti, Daniele De Rossi to extend Roma deals

Daniele De Rossi and Francesco Totti remain important players for Roma.

Roma coach Luciano Spalletti has said that he believes Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi should have their contracts renewed.

Speaking to Mediaset Premium in the aftermath of his team's 4-0 Serie A victory against Fiorentina, a 14th consecutive home win and a game in which De Rossi was instrumental in Roma's first three goals, providing assists for the first two, Spalletti made his feelings clear.

"De Rossi fully embodies the Roma spirit: he is mature, very experienced, and a player like that can only ever come in handy to the club," he said.

"Some contracts need to be talked about, they need to be discussed: if Roma are strong it's also down to certain players. It's the players who win the matches, not the coach. The same goes for Totti, if he so wishes, although that's out of my hands."

The 57-year-old went on to praise Edin Dzeko, who scored twice, and is now the Serie A's top scorer with 17 goals -- his highest tally since the 2009/10 season, when his final count for Wolfsburg was 22.

"Now everybody is jumping on the Dzeko bandwagon, though at the next missed chance they will all jump off it again," Spalletti said in his postmatch news conference.

"But in truth, there were never any doubts about him: he is so technically skilled and so strong physically. I think his only problem, in the past, was a little bit of anxiety: having to win, having to impress at all costs.

"At the end of last season I reassured him that my Roma needed a striker like him, and told him it was now time to show off all of his qualities."