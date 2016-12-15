Roma midfielder Gerson wants comparisons with Paul Pogba to stop

Gerson is fast becoming Roma's next big thing since his move from Fluminense.

Roma's Brazilian midfielder Gerson wants people to stop comparing him to Manchester United's Paul Pogba, preferring to emulate club legend Francesco Totti instead.

Gerson, 19, has been dubbed as "the Brazilian Pogba" but is determined to leave his own legacy on the game as he continues to develop his football in Rome after a move from Fluminense.

The midfielder was on the bench in Roma's 3-1 home win over Chievo on Thursday and has already become one of Luciano Spalletti's most reliable squad players this season.

Despite the comparisons with Pogba, Gerson revealed that he grew up with Totti as his role model, and is honoured to be playing on the same team as the Italian World Cup winner.

Roma responded to Chievo's opening score with three unanswered goals to seal their victory.

"The Pogba comparisons originate from my early days at Fluminense. I regarded it as a compliment, because he is a great player," Gerson told GloboEsporte.

"But I am Gerson and I have my own style of play. I was a traditional number 10 in Brazil, the fourth man in midfield who directs play and pops up in front of goal. But I am versatile and can play in other positions as well. It is all about adapting.

"My role models in football are Totti and [Danielle] De Rossi. These guys are part of the club's history and identity.

"I watched Totti play when I was still a kid and now I play in the same team. He always looks after the younger players and the team. He is an example to follow for many, and most definitely for me."

Gerson has already amassed 11 appearances for Roma and will be out to help Roma keep up their Serie A title hunt despite Juventus leading the standings.

