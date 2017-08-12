Monaco's Kylian Mbappe dropped after training row - report

Radamel Falcao provided the lone goal of the game late in the second half to propel Monaco to victory over Metz.

Gab Marcotti discusses the reports linking Kylian Mbappe to PSG and whether the club can afford him after landing Neymar.

Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim has said Kylian Mbappe is struggling with fitness, and transfer rumours surrounding him aren't helping.

Paris Saint-Germain target Kylian Mbappe was excluded from Monaco training after an altercation with a teammate last week, L'Equipe has reported.

Mbappe, who is weighing up his options, was left out of the Monaco squad for Friday's 1-0 Ligue 1 win over Metz, with boss Leonardo Jardim saying the striker was "not 100 percent."

L'Equipe, though, claims Mbappe had been excluded from training following a training ground altercation with Andrea Raggi on Tuesday.

The sports daily reported the pair had traded insults, leading to Mbappe being told he was not required for the session.

The France international was said to have stood his ground, forcing his teammates to move to another pitch at the club's La Turbie centre in order to do their work.

Kylian Mbappe has not played for Monaco since their season opener against Toulouse on Aug. 4.

Prior to the alleged incident, Mbappe had been left on the bench for Monaco's Ligue 1 game against Dijon, but Jardim said then he had been seeking to "protect him from the storm."

Meanwhile, PSG midfielder Javier Pastore has strongly denied he will be joining Monaco.

The Argentina international has featured in all three of PSG's league matches this season but started just one, with Neymar's arrival limiting him to a bit-part role.

He came off the bench with 23 minutes left of his team's encounter with Toulouse on Sunday, scoring PSG's fourth in a thumping 6-2 win, and is happy to remain in the French capital for now.

"The most important thing is to play," he said. "For me, it's to always be available. I'm never frustrated. I continue to work to earn my place. You know there will be competition for places. I need to have time on the pitch."

Asked if he would leave, he said: "I've thought about it, but I think I have the qualities to play for PSG."

Pastore, under contract until 2019, dismissed any suggestion he could join Monaco.

"No, no, that's out of the question," he said. "There's nothing at all in that."

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman