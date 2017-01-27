Leonardo Jardim dismisses title talk as Monaco reach a century of goals

Leonardo Jardim says Radamel Falcao might've lost a yard of face, but he's still a great goalscorer.

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim warned there is plenty more hard work ahead for his Ligue 1 table-toppers.

Two goals from Radamel Falcao in a 3-0 win at home to neighbours and rivals Nice helped to take Monaco's tally to 100 goals in all competitions.

Former Chelsea and Manchester United forward Falcao has 14 of those goals, scoring in the 61st and 82nd minutes at the Stade Louis II after Valere Germain had set Monaco on their way to victory early in the second half.

The result left Jardim's side three points clear of Nice and Paris Saint-Germain at the top of Ligue 1.

Jardim is confident his team still have improvement in them -- as long as they keep concentration at both ends of the pitch.

"A hundred? That's good," he said.

"I'm happy with the attitude in defence as well. Defensive positioning is so important.

"The young players need to keep progressing. I believe a player is ready when he's 23 ... this team will get even better."

He sees 30-year-old Falcao as a case in point.

"When people asked me about him at the start of the season, I said I was sure he'd make the difference this season -- because he's a top-level player," Jardim added.

"He has a bit less power than when he was at Porto or Atletico Madrid, but he's more experienced.

"He's still a great goalscorer, and I'm very happy to be working with such a quality forward."

Jardim reflected on his team's "deserved" victory, but gave credit too to the opposition.

"Nice could have scored there at the end -- in fact, it could have been 3-1 or 4-1 to us," he said.

"The first half was level, even if I thought we were a bit stronger.

"Then in the second half, we took control of midfield. We won the ball more quickly, and that allowed us to get into their penalty area more often.

"We had to keep pressing, and push them down the wings. It was no coincidence that's where the goals came from."

He insists, though, Monaco cannot start thinking about the league title yet.

"We are top, and three points clear, but that's nothing," he added.

"There are still a lot of matches to come.

"I think the champions will be the team that picks up most points against the teams outside the top five."