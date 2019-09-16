Previous
New York City FC
Atlanta United FC
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Minnesota United FC
Sporting Kansas City
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Salt Lake
LA Galaxy
6:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
LAFC
Houston Dynamo
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Portland Timbers
New England Revolution
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
San Jose Earthquakes
Philadelphia Union
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Two charged over July attack on Ozil, Kolasinac

Arsenal ESPN
Read

5-star Arsenal put on show vs. Nottingham Forest

English Carabao Cup
Read
Kieran Tierney controls the ball during Arsenal's Carabao Cup win over Nottingham Forest.

Tierney a scintillating 9/10 on debut as Arsenal rout Forest

Arsenal Nick Judd
Read
ArsenalArsenal
Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Martinelli gives Arsenal lead with first senior team goal

English Carabao Cup
Read
Troy Parrott celebrates after scoring in Tottenham's Premier League 2 match against Manchester City.

Gabriel Martinelli, Troy Parrott, Rhian Brewster, James Garner can star in Carabao Cup

English Carabao Cup Nick Ames
Read

Laurens: Arsenal rediscovered their spirit in comeback win

ESPN FC TV
Read

Arsenal's 'grit and determination' too much for Villa

English Premier League
Read

Aubameyang leads 10-man Arsenal comeback vs. Villa

Premier League Highlights
Read

Nicolas Pepe, Matteo Guendouzi help inspire Arsenal's unlikely comeback win

Arsenal ratings James Capps
Read
ArsenalArsenal
Aston VillaAston Villa
3
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Arsene Wenger

Sources: Wenger to take FIFA role, wants club job

Blog - FIFA Julien Laurens
Read

Saka offers Arsenal encouragement in 8/10 showing in win in Frankfurt

Arsenal James Capps
Read
Eintracht FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt
ArsenalArsenal
0
3
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Should Arsenal move on from Mesut Ozil?

English Premier League
Read

Why playing out from the back has brought mixed results for Premier League clubs

English Premier League Stewart Robson
Read
Mesut Ozil, Arsenal

Emery rests Ozil despite just 71 mins of action

UEFA Europa League ESPN
Read

Robson: Arsenal haven't learned from shocking defending

ESPN FC TV
Read

Could Zlatan still produce in Europe like he used to?

ESPN FC TV
Read

Toe Poke Daily: Guendouzi's '2-1' not first time hubris has backfired in soccer

Toe Poke Daily Chris Wright
Read
By ESPN
Share
Tweet
   

Two charged over July attack on Ozil, Kolasinac

Sead Kolasinac, left, and Mesut Ozil, right, were victims of an attempted carjacking in July.

Two men have been charged over the attempted carjacking of Arsenal's Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac in London in July.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed in statement on Tuesday that the two men, Ashley Smith (30) and Jordan Northover (26), were charged with attempted robbery and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place. Smith was also charged with possession of class B drugs (cannabis).

In July, the two Arsenal players were pulling up to the home of Kolasinac when the two assailants approached the car brandishing knives.

In a video that captured the event, Kolasinac can be seen fending off the masked aggressors, with a source telling ESPN that Ozil stayed in the car to protect his wife.

Ozil then sped off and was followed by the attackers for about five minutes before arriving at Likya, a Turkish restaurant he likes to frequent in the nearby area of Golders Green, said the source. Employees of the restaurant emerged to help Ozil and confront the attackers.

The pair missed Arsenal's 1-0 season-opening win over Newcastle at St. James' Park due to what Arsenal called "further security incidents" related to the attempted carjacking.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.