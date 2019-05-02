Arsenal's Emery: Europa League title above Champions League spot

Previous
Ajax Amsterdam
Tottenham Hotspur
2
3
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 3Tottenham Hotspur wins on Away Goals
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Next
Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrate during Arsenal's Europa League win over Valencia.

Emery: Europa title above Champions Lge spot

Arsenal Reuters
Read
Aubameyang's 20th league goal for the season went somewhat in vain, as Brighton stole two points from the Champions League-eager Gunners.

Africans Abroad: Aubameyang joins Salah, Mane on 20 goals

Africans Abroad Ed Dove
Read

25 Premier League goals in 90 seconds

Premier League Highlights
Read

Valencia identify fan making Nazi salute at Arsenal

UEFA Europa League Adriana Garcia
Read

Liverpool keep up heroics but that may not be good enough

English Premier League Nick Miller
Read

Arsenal need to always play like it's the Europa League

ESPN FC TV
Read

Arsenal's top 4 hopes in tatters after Brighton draw

English Premier League
Read

Arsenal's top 4 hopes in tatters after Brighton draw

English Premier League
Read

Burley: 'Abysmal' Man United a long way from the top

English Premier League
Read

Arsenal's top 4 hopes in tatters after Brighton draw

Premier League Highlights
Read
ArsenalArsenal
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove Albion
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Murray's penalty jeopardizes Arsenal's top 4 hopes

Highlights
Read

Aubameyang converts his penalty to give Arsenal the lead

Highlights
Read
Alexandre Lacazette

LIVE Transfer Talk: Barca in shock move for Lacazette

Transfer Talk ESPN
Read

Robson: Arsenal's defence is unorganized and lacks desire

ESPN FC TV
Read

Arsenal condemn racist Valencia fans' behaviour

UEFA Europa League ESPN
Read

Arsenal in control while Chelsea draw

UEFA Europa League
Read
Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrate during Arsenal's Europa League win over Valencia.

Lacazette, Aubameyang cover up Arsenal's flaws

Blog - The Match Nick Ames
Read

Mariner: Arsenal's performance didn't fill me with joy

ESPN FC TV
Read
ArsenalArsenal
ValenciaValencia
3
1
FT
Leg 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
By Reuters
Share
Tweet
   

Arsenal's Emery: Europa League title above Champions League spot

Craig Burley is at a loss after Arsenal drop points again, leaving them with a near insurmountable path to finishing in the top four.

Arsenal coach Unai Emery would rather focus on winning the Europa League than worry about securing a place in next season's Champions League, the Spaniard said on Wednesday ahead of his side's semifinal second leg against Valencia on Thursday.

The Londoners have practically blown their chances of finishing in the Premier League's top four after Sunday's 1-1 draw with Brighton and Hove Albion, meaning winning Europe's second prize is their only realistic route back into the Champions League.

But Emery, who guided Sevilla to three consecutive Europa League crowns, said returning Arsenal to Europe's elite competition for the first time in three years was not on top of his wish list.

"The Europa League is a trophy and we are playing in it to win it," Emery, whose side hold a 3-1 lead going into the second leg in Valencia, told a news conference.

"The second motivation for us is that it will give us a Champions League place. We know it's going to be difficult, and we have no chance in the Premier League, but with ambition and a strong mentality we know we can win."

Emery spent four seasons as coach of Valencia, leading them to top-three finishes in La Liga in his final three campaigns, yet he never endeared himself to the club's famously demanding supporters because his side never challenged for trophies.

He also angered the club for an exuberant celebration when his Sevilla side knocked Valencia out of the 2014 Europa League semi-finals with a last-gasp goal from Stephane Mbia.

"I enjoyed myself a lot here and I put my heart into my work, although I'm left with the sensation that I should have fought for a trophy here," Emery said.

"When I was at Sevilla they prioritised reaching a final over qualifying for the Champions League, each club has its objectives and the important thing is to achieve them and I did that at both clubs and that's why I'm here at Arsenal.

"But most of all I'm focused on the present and I'm most concerned about how my team responds tomorrow, I hope we are competitive in this great stadium."

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.