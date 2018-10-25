Arsenal star Mesut Ozil's angry reaction after substitution 'normal' - Unai Emery

Previous
Burnley
Chelsea
0
4
FT
Crystal Palace
Arsenal
2
2
FT
Manchester United
Everton
2
1
FT
Next

Burley: Arsenal brought back down to earth

English Premier League
Has Emery made Arsenal title contenders?

English Premier League
Mesut Ozil came off after Granit Xhaka's second-half goal on Sunday.

Ozil's angry reaction after sub 'normal' - Emery

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Arsenal were punished for two silly mistakes against Crystal Palace in a 2-2 draw.

Mustafi, Ozil both 5/10 as win streak ends at 11

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Crystal Palace 2-2 Arsenal: Gunners' streak stops at 11

Premier League Highlights
Milivojevic's 2nd penalty makes it 2-2

English Premier League
Aubameyang completes the comeback for Arsenal

English Premier League
Xhaka's rocket levels it for Arsenal

English Premier League
Milivojevic penalty gives Palace lead over Arsenal

English Premier League
Last Time They Met: Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace

English Premier League
Ramsey is the midfielder Arsenal should build around moving forward.

Ramsey wants answers after contract withdrawn

Transfers Mattias Karen
Emery: Europa League is an important target for Arsenal

Arsenal
Danny Welbeck, Matteo Guendouzi and Granit Xhaka celebrate during Arsenal's Europa League win over Sporting.

Emery critical of Arsenal's slow first-half starts

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Hislop: Arsenal still lack bite to win Premier League title

ESPN FC TV
Is there a problem with Ozil re-watching his goals?

ESPN FC TV
Danny Welbeck celebrates after scoring the winner in Arsenal's Europa League win over Sporting.

Welbeck, Guendouzi both 7/10 as Arsenal extend run

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Sporting CPSporting CP
ArsenalArsenal
0
1
FT
Premier League Predictor: Week 10

English Premier League
Feyenoord forward Robin van Persie will retire from football at the end of the season

Van Persie to retire from football in summer

Netherlands ESPN
By Mattias Karen
Arsenal star Mesut Ozil's angry reaction after substitution 'normal' - Unai Emery

Arsenal erased a 2-goal defecit in the 2nd half, but a late penalty for Crystal Palace tied the game at 2-2 and ended Arsenals 11-match winning streak.

LONDON -- Arsenal coach Unai Emery says it's "normal" that Mesut Ozil was unhappy about being substituted against Crystal Palace on Sunday, and called out Alexandre Lacazette for a mistake that led to a late equaliser.

Arsenal's 11-game winning streak ended with a 2-2 draw at Selhurst Park after Luka Milivojevic converted his second penalty of the game in the 83rd minute.

Arsenal couldn't find a late winner, with Ozil and goal-scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang having already been taken off by Emery.

Ozil threw his gloves to the ground in disgust after being hauled off in the 68th minute, shortly after Arsenal went ahead, but Emery insisted there was no problem with the German's attitude.

"It's normal that he's not happy," Emery told a news conference. "He showed us character when we are not playing well. And when I substituted him is when we are 2-1 up, but usually every player wants to continue playing."

The Spaniard said he had a clear tactical reason for replacing Ozil with Danny Welbeck, as he wanted to recreate the devastating counter-attacking football that led to a 5-1 win at Fulham in Arsenal's previous Premier League away game. With Palace pushing for an equaliser, Emery said the game was ripe for scoring a third goal on a counter.

"I think we lost a little bit possession of the ball, and the match is more for transitions, like the last matches," Emery said. "And also with Danny and Laca, I wanted to find one good transition between both players and score more goals."

However, Emery was clearly unhappy with Lacazette's sloppy back pass that helped lead to Palace tying the match. The coach was screaming at Lacazette on the sidelines after that, at one point grabbing the French striker's face in both hands.

"We can make mistakes on the pitch. Every day I'm making mistakes also in my decisions. But the mistakes are for learning from and not [to] lose our confidence or our desire on the pitch. And I think on the second goal, Laca is a bit less in his thinking, and I'm pushing him to find that," Emery said.

"Because the second goal, we are with the ball in the opposition box and we do one back pass. I want with the players when we are in the opposition box [to show] aggressiveness to find the last action to score, to shoot, to win a corner. And with this pass, we lost the ball and there is the transition they scored [from]."

Arsenal were handed another injury concern when Hector Bellerin was taken off at half-time with a muscular problem. Emery said it's too early to determine whether the right-back could be a doubt for next weekend's clash against Liverpool.

"I hope it's not a big injury," Emery said.

