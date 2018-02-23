Arsenal legend Thierry Henry: I'd be interested in taking over as manager

Previous
Sydney FC
Western Sydney Wanderers
3
1
FT
Game Details
Crystal Palace
Tottenham Hotspur
0
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Manchester United
Chelsea
2
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Arsenal
Manchester City
0
3
FT
Game Details
Sevilla FC
Atletico Madrid
2
5
FT
Game Details
Juventus
Atalanta
Postp
Game Details
AS Roma
AC Milan
0
2
FT
Game Details
Cagliari
Napoli
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Paris Saint-Germain
Marseille
3
0
FT
Game Details
Pumas UNAM
Guadalajara
1
1
FT
Game Details
Santos
Cruz Azul
0
0
LIVE 27'
Game Details
Next

Arsenal punishment 'self-inflicted' - Wenger

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Man City secure Pep's first trophy in England

The Match Mark Ogden
ArsenalArsenal
Manchester CityManchester City
0
3
FT
Game Details
WATCH: Pep & Wenger exchange words after Aguero goal

English Carabao Cup
WATCH: Aguero scores 30th goal for Man City this season

English Carabao Cup
Ramsey returns for Carabao Cup final

English Carabao Cup Mattias Karen
Nasri banned after drip treatment - lawyer

France PA Sport
Wenger expecting 'sharper' Aubameyang

English Carabao Cup PA Sport
Extra Time: Arsenal's quest for trophies, Martial's future

ESPN FC TV
How Arsenal can stop Man City in Carabao Cup final

ESPN FC TV
Why the pressure is on Wenger when Arsenal face Milan

ESPN FC TV
Guardiola too old to play for Arsenal - Wenger

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Tale of the tape: Man City vs. Arsenal

Carabao Cup final Nick Miller
Assessing the favourites in the UEL round of 16

UEFA Europa League
WATCH: Arsenal's road to Carabao Cup final

English Carabao Cup
Guardiola: City have been stable all season

English Carabao Cup
Wenger's Europa League strategy is failing

Arsenal Andrew Mangan
Wenger's selection headache against City

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Wenger hits back at Roy Keane's criticism of 'overrated' Wilshere

English Premier League
Don't write off Wenger in cup final

Carabao Cup Tony Evans
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Arsenal legend Thierry Henry: I'd be interested in taking over as manager

Pep Guardiola and Arsene Wenger get into a touchline altercation after Sergio Aguero's opener for Man City in the Carabao Cup final.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has said it would be "a dream" to take over as manager and that he would be "interested" in the position.

Arsene Wenger came under renewed fire from fans and pundits after Arsenal's lacklustre performance in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Wenger is under contract until 2019, but speculation is growing that he could step down in the summer if Arsenal fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Henry, currently an assistant coach for Belgium, said on Sky Sports: "I still have a job to do with Belgium, but let's see what's going to happen.

"It will be a dream for me, but I'm still with Belgium. Interested? Yes, who wouldn't be?

"But I can't talk about that out of respect for the man that is in charge still and my job that I'm doing right now with Belgium. But who wouldn't be interested?"

Henry was an assistant coach for Arsenal's Under-18s for a short period last season but left the job after Wenger told him he could not combine it with TV punditry. 

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

Comments

