Arsenal legend Thierry Henry: I'd be interested in taking over as manager

Pep Guardiola and Arsene Wenger get into a touchline altercation after Sergio Aguero's opener for Man City in the Carabao Cup final.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has said it would be "a dream" to take over as manager and that he would be "interested" in the position.

Arsene Wenger came under renewed fire from fans and pundits after Arsenal's lacklustre performance in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Wenger is under contract until 2019, but speculation is growing that he could step down in the summer if Arsenal fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Henry, currently an assistant coach for Belgium, said on Sky Sports: "I still have a job to do with Belgium, but let's see what's going to happen.

"It will be a dream for me, but I'm still with Belgium. Interested? Yes, who wouldn't be?

"But I can't talk about that out of respect for the man that is in charge still and my job that I'm doing right now with Belgium. But who wouldn't be interested?"

Henry was an assistant coach for Arsenal's Under-18s for a short period last season but left the job after Wenger told him he could not combine it with TV punditry.

