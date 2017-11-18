Previous
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Arsene Wenger: Arsenal not scared to take on Tottenham, Harry Kane

Arsene Wenger believes his side will play with no fear but believes they must work hard to nullify Tottenham's attacking threats.
Arsene Wenger has insisted he fully trusts Alexandre Lacazette but reveals he isn't guaranteed to start against Tottenham. ID:
Arsenal correspondent Mattias Karen grades Arsene Wenger and how his side have performed so far this season.

LONDON -- Arsene Wenger has said his Arsenal players will have "no fear" against Tottenham on Saturday and scoffed at the notion that they are underdogs in the North London derby.

Wenger has yet to beat Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino in six Premier League meetings, and last season saw Spurs finally end his 20-year streak of always finishing above them.

However, Wenger said Arsenal are not afraid of this Tottenham side going into Saturday's game at the Emirates Stadium -- not even in-form striker Harry Kane.

"We have no fear. We are just focused on nullifying their strong points and expressing our strong points," Wenger told a news conference when asked about the threat Kane poses.

Arsene Wenger has yet to beat Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino in six Premier League meetings.

It was a tight-lipped but combative display from Wenger, who seemed keen to avoid stoking the fires ahead of what will surely be a heated clash.

Arsenal are four points behind third-placed Tottenham and this game could have a big impact on which side finishes above the other at the end of the season.

But while Pochettino's side enter the game with all the momentum, Wenger refused to call Spurs favourites.

"No, not all. Tottenham are a good side but we have the quality to win this game and that's what we want to show," Wenger said.

And when a reporter started a question by pointing out that Arsenal had been the dominant side in North London "for a long time," Wenger interrupted with a small dig at his neighbours.

Tottenham-Arsenal head-to-head graphic
Arsenal and Tottenham share nearly identical metrics thus far in the Premier League this season.

"For 20 years!" he said.

Arsenal are set to be without striker Olivier Giroud on Saturday after he picked up a thigh strain on international duty with France, but centre-back Shkodran Mustafi and forward Danny Welbeck could both return if they pass a final fitness test on Friday.

Wenger did his best to downplay last season's failure to finish above Tottenham, saying the real disappointment was missing out on the top four and Champions League football, but he added he wants to get back on top against Arsenal's rivals.

"First of all it's always the pride involved, the desire to beat your opponent like all the neighbours in the world [have]," he said. "It's always a fierce derby. As well to keep your nerves, focus on the game and have full commitment while being lucid and calm enough to focus on the game.

"It's one of the fixtures that is very important for us and that we want to win, basically as well because in the table we have to make some ground up with the top teams. At home we have been very strong and our home strength will certainly be vital to decide where we finish at the end of the season."

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

