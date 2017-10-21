Previous
Everton
Arsenal
2
5
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Tottenham Hotspur
Liverpool
4
1
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Celta Vigo
Atletico Madrid
0
1
FT
Game Details
Real Madrid
Eibar
3
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Udinese
Juventus
2
6
FT
Game Details
Highlights
San Jose Earthquakes
Minnesota United FC
1
1
LIVE 50'
Game Details
Highlights
FC Dallas
LA Galaxy
2
1
LIVE 50'
Game Details
Highlights
Real Salt Lake
Sporting Kansas City
2
0
LIVE 51'
Game Details
Highlights
Next

Mesut Ozil celebrates after scoring Arsenal's second goal.

EvertonEverton
ArsenalArsenal
2
5
FT
Game Details
Highlights

 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Arsene Wenger: Alexis Sanchez 'on fire,' Mesut Ozil 'superb' at Everton

After an excellent start by Everton that was capped off by a Wayne Rooney goal, Ronald Koeman's side completely capitulated in the second half to lose their fifth league game of the season.
Arsene Wenger compliments the impact of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil in Arsenal's rout of Everton.
Arsene Wenger addresses rumours linking Mesut Ozil to Manchester United following Arsenal's 5-2 victory at Everton.

Arsene Wenger heaped praise on star duo Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez after Arsenal's 5-2 win at Everton on Sunday, saying both are back to their best after regaining full match fitness.

Wenger said Sanchez was "on fire" against Everton and called Ozil "superb" after they orchestrated the comeback victory at Goodison Park.

Sanchez set up Ozil to make it 2-1 and then rounded off the win himself in injury time, with the duo combining to tee up Alexandre Lacazette for the Gunners' third goal as well.

It was the first time Sanchez, Ozil and Lacazette started a game together and Arsenal's attack unsurprisingly looked the best it has all season.

EvertonEverton
ArsenalArsenal
2
5
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

"[Sanchez] was on fire," Wenger told the postmatch news conference. "I believe that he comes back from injury and has worked very hard, Ozil as well. The two of them were sharp physically, very mobile and if you have their individual quality, that makes them dangerous against any defender."

The duo's commitment to Arsenal has been widely questioned as both have refused to sign new contracts and could leave on free transfers next summer.

Ozil, in particular, had been heavily criticised after a poor start to the season and missed a good chance to kill off the game at Watford last weekend after coming on as a substitute in the 2-1 loss.

But Wenger said Ozil showed his full abilities on Sunday.

"He was superb. Agile, quick, intelligent. Always at the service of the team with his quality of his passing and when he is at that level, he is an exceptional football player," Wenger said.

The Arsenal boss, who celebrated his 68th birthday on Sunday, also played down reports that Ozil is in talks with Manchester United about joining the club when his contract runs out.

"We live in an environment where we have to deal with the news and the players and myself have only always one response, which is what's happening on the football pitch," Wenger said. "When you see Mesut on the football pitch like he is today, enjoying his game like he is today, it's difficult to believe these kind of things."

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

