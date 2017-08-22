Jack Wilshere sent off for Arsenal under-23s after pushing opponent

Jack Wilshere got into an altercation with Man City's Matt Smith.

Jack Wilshere was sent off for pushing an opponent while playing for Arsenal's Under-23s on Monday in an incident that marred the Gunners' 4-3 win over Manchester City.

Wilshere, who is making his return from an ankle fracture, reacted angrily to a heavy and late challenge from Man City's Matt Smith shortly after the hour mark, pushing his opponent to the ground with both hands. He then had a brief tussle with City midfielder.

Tyreke Wilson that sparked a fracas between the teams and resulted in both players getting sent off.

Footage filmed by a fan in the stands also seemed to show Wilshere attempting to go after Wilson again in the tunnel after they left the pitch, causing stewards to step in to separate them.

Wilshere gets tackled by Wilson -> gets angry, starts a fight -> gets sent off together with Wilson -> Wilshere pushes Wilson in the tunnel pic.twitter.com/I6hiMnxBJu — Yannick (@YannickFooty) August 21, 2017

It was Wilshere's second straight game with the U23s and he had played well up until that incident, setting up Eddie Nketiah with a great throughball in the first half for a 3-1 lead.

Nketiah and rising star Reiss Nelson scored two goals each for the Gunners as the jumped out to a 4-1 lead at the Emirates, with Brahim Abdelkader and Lukas Nmecha pulling goals back for City.

Wilshere has been nearing a full comeback to Arsenal's first team, with Arsene Wenger having said he wants to keep the midfielder at the club this season even though it's the final year of his contract.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Bournemouth after having the previous campaign ruined by injury and has made just five league appearances for the Gunners in the last two years.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.