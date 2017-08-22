Jack Wilshere sent off for Arsenal under-23s after pushing opponent

Previous
Manchester City
Everton
0
1
LIVE 74'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Levante
Villarreal
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Málaga
Eibar
0
0
LIVE 35'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
FC Astana
Celtic
3:30 PM UTC Aug 22, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 5
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Nice
Napoli
6:45 PM UTC Aug 22, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 2
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Sheffield United
Leicester City
ESPN3 6:45 PM UTC Aug 22, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Querétaro
Tijuana
ESPN3 2:00 AM UTC Aug 23, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Wilshere sent off for pushing U23 opponent

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

The Sweeper: Zlatan ready for his return

International
Read

Arsenal's Toral set for loan to Hull - sources

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Arsenal youngster Bennacer joins Empoli

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read
Theo Walcott

Time is right for Walcott to move on

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read
Alexis Sanchez.

Wenger: Sanchez may take time to hit form

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Stoke police troll Arsenal over 'missing' Ozil

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Read
Carl Jenkison of Arsenal takes on Sandro Wieser of Reading during the match between Arsenal and Reading at Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016 in London, England.

Jenkinson, Bramall join Birmingham on loan

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Read

Should Arsenal feel hard done by Stoke defeat?

ESPN FC TV
Read
Alexis Sanchez.

City to bump Alexis offer up to £70m

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Alexis Sanchez.

Wenger expects Sanchez to face Liverpool

Arsenal ESPN staff
Read
Arsene Wenger

Arsenal 'have too many players' - Wenger

Arsenal ESPN staff
Read

Xhaka, Welbeck off target vs. Stoke

Arsenal Player Ratings Andrew Mangan
Read

Wenger bitter over '100% onside' Lacazette goal

English Premier League
Read

Wenger slams Arsenal defence, ref in loss

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Stoke 1-0 Arsenal

Premier League Highlights
Read

Arsenal only have themselves to blame for Stoke defeat

English Premier League
Read

Arsenal only have themselves to blame for Stoke defeat

English Premier League
Read

Arsenal fire blank in defeat at Stoke

Premier League John Brewin
Read

Stoke 1-0 Arsenal: Jese's immediate impact

Premier League Highlights
Read
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Jack Wilshere sent off for Arsenal under-23s after pushing opponent

Jack Wilshere got into an altercation with Man City's Matt Smith.

Jack Wilshere was sent off for pushing an opponent while playing for Arsenal's Under-23s on Monday in an incident that marred the Gunners' 4-3 win over Manchester City.

Wilshere, who is making his return from an ankle fracture, reacted angrily to a heavy and late challenge from Man City's Matt Smith shortly after the hour mark, pushing his opponent to the ground with both hands. He then had a brief tussle with City midfielder.

Tyreke Wilson that sparked a fracas between the teams and resulted in both players getting sent off.

Footage filmed by a fan in the stands also seemed to show Wilshere attempting to go after Wilson again in the tunnel after they left the pitch, causing stewards to step in to separate them. 

It was Wilshere's second straight game with the U23s and he had played well up until that incident, setting up Eddie Nketiah with a great throughball in the first half for a 3-1 lead.

Nketiah and rising star Reiss Nelson scored two goals each for the Gunners as the jumped out to a 4-1 lead at the Emirates, with Brahim Abdelkader and Lukas Nmecha pulling goals back for City.

Wilshere has been nearing a full comeback to Arsenal's first team, with Arsene Wenger having said he wants to keep the midfielder at the club this season even though it's the final year of his contract.

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Bournemouth after having the previous campaign ruined by injury and has made just five league appearances for the Gunners in the last two years.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.