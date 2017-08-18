Previous
Manchester City
Everton
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Levante
Villarreal
6:15 PM UTC
Game Details
Málaga
Eibar
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
1
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Barcelona
Real Betis
2
0
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
0
3
FT
Game Details
Highlights
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
6
2
FT
Game Details
Alexis Sanchez.

Wenger: Sanchez may take time to hit form

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Stoke police troll Arsenal over 'missing' Ozil

Toe Poke Chris Wright
Carl Jenkison of Arsenal takes on Sandro Wieser of Reading during the match between Arsenal and Reading at Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016 in London, England.

Jenkinson, Bramall join Birmingham on loan

Transfers Peter O'Rourke
Should Arsenal feel hard done by Stoke defeat?

ESPN FC TV
Alexis Sanchez.

City to bump Alexis offer up to £70m

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Alexis Sanchez.

Wenger expects Sanchez to face Liverpool

Arsenal ESPN staff
Arsene Wenger

Arsenal 'have too many players' - Wenger

Arsenal ESPN staff
Xhaka, Welbeck off target vs. Stoke

Arsenal Player Ratings Andrew Mangan
Wenger bitter over '100% onside' Lacazette goal

English Premier League
Wenger slams Arsenal defence, ref in loss

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Stoke 1-0 Arsenal

Premier League Highlights
Arsenal only have themselves to blame for Stoke defeat

English Premier League
Arsenal fire blank in defeat at Stoke

Premier League John Brewin
Stoke 1-0 Arsenal: Jese's immediate impact

Premier League Highlights
Stoke CityStoke City
ArsenalArsenal
1
0
FT
Game Details
Ramsey, Mustafi start at Stoke, Jese debut

English Premier League ESPN staff
Sead Kolasinac

Wenger: Signing Kolasinac was 'no-brainer'

Arsenal Mattias Karen
With sale, Wenger shows trust in Arsenal youth

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Premier League Predictor: Week 2

English Premier League
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Arsene Wenger: Alexis Sanchez may need time to get back to his best

Shaka Hislop believes a PSG move is still in the cards for Alexis Sanchez despite Arsene Wenger's latest comments.
Arsene Wenger insists Alexis Sanchez is staying put at Arsenal and must respect the decision.
The FC crew debate the questionable offside call that may have played a part in Arsenal's tough defeat at Stoke City.
Jese scored the lone goal of the game on his Stoke City debut to help the Potters hold off Arsenal at home.
Arsene Wenger expects the injured Alexis Sanchez to miss Arsenal's opening two Premier League fixtures.

Arsene Wenger has cautioned fans not to expect too much from Alexis Sanchez if the Chile forward returns in time for Arsenal's game at Liverpool this weekend.

Sanchez has missed Arsenal's first two games of the season with an abdominal strain, but Wenger is hoping he will be available at Anfield after returning to full training last week.

However, the Arsenal manager -- who saw his team lose 1-0 to Stoke on Saturday -- said it might take time before the forward is back to his best.

"We'll see how he goes through the week," Wenger said. "He was out with a muscular strain and hopefully he will survive the tests first before he comes back. He's not played now for six weeks and it's difficult to be at your best in the first game straight away."

Sanchez's future has been the subject of speculation all summer, with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain both reportedly interested, but Wenger has steadfastly refused to sell. His return to the team would be a massive boost, with Arsenal's attack lacking sharpness at Stoke in his absence.

Alexis Sanchez was Arsenal's top goalscorer last season.

Wenger was criticised after that game for fielding a back three that included two left-backs in Nacho Monreal and Sead Kolasinac, with Per Mertesacker on the bench and Rob Holding left out of the squad all together.

Wenger said postmatch that he was "not convinced by our central defence today" but later insisted they were not to blame for the loss.

"We conceded three last week so I changed a bit because [Shkodran] Mustafi came back and Holding had lost a little bit of confidence," he said. "In preseason, centrally, we did quite well. When you lose a game, you lose a game, but we didn't lose against Stoke only because of bad defending on the ball. When you have the number of chances we had away from home and you don't score, you can always complain about the offence and defence.

"We've lost one game so I can understand [negativity], but overall I believe that there were a lot of positives in the game. We created many chances, we had great domination, but unfortunately we dropped three points."

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

