Tottenham Hotspur
Chelsea
3:00 PM UTC
Huddersfield Town
Newcastle United
12:30 PM UTC
Barcelona
Real Betis
6:15 PM UTC
Deportivo La Coruña
Real Madrid
8:15 PM UTC
Atalanta
AS Roma
4:00 PM UTC
Crotone
AC Milan
6:45 PM UTC
Internazionale
Fiorentina
6:45 PM UTC
Paris Saint-Germain
Toulouse
7:00 PM UTC
Ajax Amsterdam
FC Groningen
12:30 PM UTC
New York City FC
New England Revolution
10:00 PM UTC
Seattle Sounders FC
Minnesota United FC
1:30 AM UTC Aug 21, 2017
Alexis Sanchez.

Wenger expects Sanchez to face Liverpool

Arsenal ESPN staff
Arsene Wenger

Arsenal 'have too many players' - Wenger

Arsenal ESPN staff
Alexis Sanchez.

LIVE: City to bump Alexis offer up to £70m

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Xhaka, Welbeck off target vs. Stoke

Arsenal Player Ratings Andrew Mangan
Wenger bitter over '100% on-side' Lacazette goal

English Premier League
Wenger slams Arsenal defence, ref in loss

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Stoke 1-0 Arsenal

Premier League Highlights
Arsenal only have themselves to blame for Stoke defeat

English Premier League
Arsenal fire blank in defeat at Stoke

Premier League John Brewin
Stoke 1-0 Arsenal: Jese's immediate impact

Premier League Highlights
Stoke CityStoke City
ArsenalArsenal
1
0
FT
Ramsey, Mustafi start at Stoke, Jese debut

English Premier League ESPN staff
Sead Kolasinac

Wenger: Signing Kolasinac was 'no-brainer'

Arsenal Mattias Karen
With sale, Wenger shows trust in Arsenal youth

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Premier League Predictor: Week 2

English Premier League
Gabriel leaves Arsenal for Valencia move

Transfers Mattias Karen
Olivier Giroud bagged a brace for Arsenal at Stoke.

Arsenal have nothing to fear from Stoke

Premier League John Brewin
Valencia close to signing Arsenal's Gabriel

Transfers Adriana Garcia
Sanchez called up by Chile for qualifiers

Chile ESPN staff
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Arsene Wenger expects Alexis Sanchez to face Liverpool, defends Mesut Ozil

Jese scored the lone goal of the game on his Stoke City debut to help the Potters hold off Arsenal at home.
Arsene Wenger places blame on his side for failing to break down Stoke City, but highly contests the offside call on Lacazette.
Steve Nicol critiques Arsenal's slow start against Stoke, but still feels Arsene Wenger's side deserved a draw.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says Alexis Sanchez should be fit to return to action against Liverpool next week, while he has defended Mesut Ozil's performance against Stoke.

Sanchez, who has under a year left on his Arsenal contract and has been heavily linked with a summer exit, has missed the club's start to the season due to an abdominal strain.

Without the Chile international, Arsenal have struggled past Leicester in their Premier League opener while suffering a 1-0 defeat at Stoke on Saturday, though Wenger is hopeful he will have his star man back at Anfield next Sunday.

"If all goes well through the week, he should be available to be selected for the next game, yes," Wenger told reporters.

Wenger also spoke about another player whose Arsenal deal is due to expire next summer, backing Ozil's display against Stoke.

The Germany international's performance and attitude came in for criticism after the game from pundits including Martin Keown and Steven Gerrard.

"I think he did fight," Wenger said. "It is difficult to single anybody out. I believe we had many, many chances and personally I don't think he deserves [criticism]."

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

