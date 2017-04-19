Alexis Sanchez closes in on Emmanuel Adebayor's nine-year Arsenal record

Alexis Sanchez scored the opener for Arsenal.

Alexis Sanchez was again influential for Arsenal on Monday as he struck a fine free kick to equalise for Arsene Wenger's side en route to a 2-1 victory at Middlesbrough in the Premier League.

The victory could serve to settle the ship at the Emirates Stadium, where the side's miserable and muddled run has fuelled discontent towards the French coach, whose ongoing contract impasse is arguably distracting the Gunners from their top flight ambitions.

It also takes Alexis one goal closer to equalling an Arsenal Premier League record currently held by Emmanuel Adebayor.

Back in the 2007-08, the Togo frontman, who currently plays for Turkish Super Lig side Istanbul Basaksehir, set the North Londoners' record for away goals scored in the top flight when he netted 14 as Wenger's team finished third.

It was a haul that underpinned Adebayor's best season at the Emirates Stadium as he managed 24 goals in 36 league appearances. He scored 10 in 26 the year after before securing a move to Manchester City for a then-record transfer fee of £25 million.

Sanchez's goal against Boro was his 13th away league goal of the season, taking him one off Ade's record haul. It's a tally that's within grasp as well as the campaign comes to an end, with Arsenal still having three away games to play -- against Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Stoke City -- among their remaining fixtures.

The South American's delicious set piece effort -- as well as Mesut Ozil's second-half winner -- helped the Gunners to only their second league win in their last nine away games, with the team having lost six and drawn one during a testing run that's seen them drop out of the top four.

The Chilean's fine strike also means he's now scored five direct free kicks during his Premier League career, with only Thierry Henry -- who scored 12 -- having managed more during his time with Arsenal.

However, despite Arsenal's triumph, the struggling Londoners still have their work cut out to reach the top four and preserve their Champions League status.

With seven matches to play, they find themselves in sixth on 40 points, seven behind Manchester City having played a game fewer. Manchester United, in fifth, have three points more than the Gunners having also played 31 matches.