Paris Saint-Germain
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Home: 5/2  Draw: 5/2  Away: 6/5 
Benfica
Borussia Dortmund
7:45 PM UTC
Leg 1
Home: 11/5  Draw: 12/5  Away: 7/5 
Norwich City
Newcastle United
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 9/5  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/4 
Brighton & Hove Albion
Ipswich Town
7:45 PM UTC
Home: 1/2  Draw: 16/5  Away: 7/1 
ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Arsene Wenger's Arsenal need 'defensive discipline' - Per Mertesacker

Mark Donaldson and Craig Burley make their predictions for the first-leg matches of this week's UCL ties.

Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker feels that Arsenal are lacking "defensive discipline" as the club look to get their season back on track.

Back-to-back losses against Watford and Chelsea dented Arsenal's Premier League title hopes, although they returned to winning ways against Hull City on Saturday.

Mertesacker, who has yet to feature this season due to a long-term knee injury, said in the Daily Telegraph: "I think defensive discipline is something we have to put back in our minds because it's something we need desperately.

"If you want to be at the top, you need discipline. We need to focus on that kind of game where we feel good defensively first, and then from there spread out and find out offensive power."

Arsenal, who have conceded 28 goals in 25 league appearances this season, are next action at Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday before travelling to Sutton United in the FA Cup next Monday.

Follow @ESPNFC on Twitter to keep up with the latest football updates.

