Arsenal's Granit Xhaka won't face charges over racial abuse allegations

Previous
AFC Bournemouth
Manchester City
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/1  Draw: 17/4  Away: 2/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lazio
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Eibar
Granada
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/2  Draw: 31/10  Away: 6/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Rio Ave
Maritimo
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 21/10  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Newcastle Jets
Melbourne Victory
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Ozil's scoring drought partly down to Giroud

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

What we learned: Spurs' squad failings

English Premier League
Read

Cech not leaving Arsenal - agent

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Ogden: Will the Prem strike back in UCL?

UEFA Champions League Mark Ogden
Read

Arsenal capable of beating Bayern - Mustafi

Arsenal Mark Lovell
Read

Guardiola heaps praise on 'special' Wilshere

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Sanchez's goal debate

ESPN FC TV
Read

Juventus and PSG to battle for Sanchez?

Transfer Talk Chris Borg
Read

Ozil did not feel confident vs. Hull - Wenger

Arsenal PA Sport
Read

Allegri: I am happy as Juventus manager

Juventus ESPN staff
Read

Clement may help Ancelotti with Arsenal prep

Swansea City PA Sport
Read

Arsenal 2-0 Hull City

Premier League Highlights
Read
Rio Ferdinand

Arsenal happy to settle for 4th - Ferdinand

Arsenal Mark Ogden
Read

Burley's Premier League Takeaway

English Premier League
Read

Burley's Premier League Takeaway

English Premier League
Read

Silva: Clattenburg apologised to Hull

English Premier League
Read

Wenger: I don't see any weakness in Hull

English Premier League
Read
Alexis Sanchez's opening goal went in off his hand.

Wenger 'sorry' for Arsenal's handball goal

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Burley: Arsenal got away with Alexis' goal

English Premier League
Read

Burley: Arsenal got away with Alexis' goal

English Premier League
Read
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka won't face charges over racial abuse allegations

The FC crew get into a heated debate about whether or not Alexis Sanchez's first goal against Hull should have counted.

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka will not face charges over allegations he racially abused an airline worker after police dropped the case.

Xhaka, 24, had been accused of insulting a white British Airlines worker at London's Heathrow Airport on Jan. 23 after his friend was not allowed to board a plane after missing the check-in deadline.

The Switzerland international was questioned by officers immediately after the incident but the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Monday that no further action would be taken in the case.

"Police were called at 19:29hrs on Monday, 23 January following an allegation that a member of staff had been racially abused at Heathrow Airport, Terminal Five," it read. "The allegation was made by a third party.

"Officers attended and spoke with a man in his 20s. He was not arrested. He voluntarily attended a west London police station where he was interviewed under caution. He was released with no further action."

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said Xhaka denied the allegations "completely" and defended the character of his player, who had been sent off with a straight red card against Burnley the day before.

Xhaka has been suspended since that sending off but is eligible to return for the Gunners on Wednesday in the Champions League round-of-16 first-leg clash at Bayern Munich.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.