Petr Cech not leaving Arsenal at end of season despite exit talk - agent

Petr Cech's agent has ruled out a move away from Arsenal for his client after the goalkeeper's future was questioned following last week's loss at Chelsea.

Cech was at fault for Chelsea's third goal in the 3-1 defeat and some Gunners fans had started questioning whether the 34-year-old veteran was past his prime.

But Cech, who joined Arsenal from Chelsea in 2015 and has a contract until 2019, has no plans to leave the club anytime soon, according to his agent Viktor Kolar.

"Petr's position at the club is very secure and a summer transfer can be ruled out," Kolar is quoted by The Sun as telling media in Cech's native Czech Republic. "Petr will be part of Arsenal until at least the end of his current contract and I am convinced that he will continue to have a leadership role in the team."

Cech has been Arsene Wenger's No. 1 since his arrival at the Emirates Stadium, although David Ospina has been used for cup competitions and is expected to be in goal against Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Cech won the Premier League's Golden Glove for the most clean sheets last season, and responded to the setback at Chelsea by making a couple of key saves in Saturday's 2-0 win over Hull City.

Wenger had backed the goalkeeper before that game, saying he had no plans of dropping him despite his blunder at Chelsea, when he passed the ball straight to Cesc Fabregas.

"Petr Cech is a guy who prepares well, is serious, and wants to do well," Wenger said. "He was at fault for the third goal [at Chelsea] but overall I believe he has had a good season."

