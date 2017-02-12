Arsene Wenger 'sorry' for Arsenal's handball goal against Hull

After a tumultuous last few weeks Arsenal picked up a much-needed win over lowly Hull.

Craig Burley and Sebastian Salazar analyse Arsenal's 2-0 win and the controversy surrounding Alexis Sanchez' first goal.

Hull's Andrew Robertson says the referee actually apologised at half-time for the non-call on Alexis Sanchez's first goal.

Arsene Wenger lauds his Arsenal side's performance against Hull as they rebound from back-to-back losses.

LONDON -- Arsene Wenger says he feels "sorry" for Hull City after Alexis Sanchez scored with his hand in Arsenal's 2-0 win but said his team have had several other decisions go against them lately.

Sanchez put Arsenal ahead in the 34th minute at the Emirates when the ball bounced off Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic onto his wrist and into the net. Referee Mark Clattenburg allowed the goal to stand, but apologised to the Hull players after seeing replays of the incident during the half-time break.

When asked if the goal had been "fair," Wenger said: "Honestly I don't know. I'm responsible for many things, but not for the refereeing decisions.

"So I feel sorry for Hull, but I feel that we had as well to cope recently with some decisions where you didn't ask me this question. But I'm sorry, I want the right decision to be made."

Wenger this week called Chelsea's opening goal in the 3-1 win over the Gunners last weekend "absolutely scandalous" because of Marcos Alonso putting his elbow in Hector Bellerin's face when winning an aerial duel against the Spanish right-back, who had to be substituted with a head injury.

Leroy Sane had also appeared to be offside when Manchester City took the lead in their 2-1 win in December.

"There are some other goals that we conceded, like at Man City, that nobody said that it was offside," Wenger said.

Alexis Sanchez scored with his hand as Arsenal took the lead against Hull.

The Frenchman also acknowledged that his team needed a break after last week's two losses that left them 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

"Of course. When you lose two games on the trot when you're at Arsenal, you face a good storm, and there is only one answer, to win the next game, or you face even more," Wenger said. "I'm at Arsenal for 20 years, I know that, and when you look one day if I lost three Premier League games on the trot, you will be surprised."

The second goal also came after a handball, as Sam Clucas stopped a header from Lucas Perez with his arm in injury time. Clucas was sent off and Sanchez doubled the lead from the penalty spot.

There was little to argue about with that decision, but Hull also felt Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs should have been sent off for a professional foul on Lazar Markovic when he bundled him over as he was clear on goal in the 55th. Gibbs escaped with a yellow card and told Sky Sports that he knew he was taking a risk when he made the challenge.

"Yeah, definitely I take a chance," Gibbs said. "I did actually go for the ball. Mark [Clattenburg]'s view was that the ball was going away from the goal."

The two decisions left Hull manager Marco Silva aggrieved.

"Of course I'm not happy. I think we didn't deserve this result. Some important decisions were not good for us today," Silva said.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.