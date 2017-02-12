Arsene Wenger 'sorry' for Arsenal's handball goal against Hull

Previous
Arsenal
Hull City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Manchester United
Watford
2
0
LIVE 60'
Game Details
Home: 1/16  Draw: 9/1  Away: 50/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Liverpool
Tottenham Hotspur
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/4  Draw: 12/5  Away: 5/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Alavés
Barcelona
0
2
LIVE 46'
Game Details
Home: 100/1  Draw: 22/1  Away: 1/80 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
Osasuna
Real Madrid
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 12/1  Draw: 11/2  Away: 2/9 
Odds from bet365
bet365
FC Ingolstadt 04
Bayern Munich
0
1
LIVE 90'
Game Details
Home: 33/1  Draw: 2/9  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Highlights
AS Monaco
Metz
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/9  Draw: 11/2  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Atlas
Guadalajara
1:00 AM UTC Feb 12, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Wenger 'sorry' for Arsenal's handball goal

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Burley: Arsenal got away with Alexis' goal

English Premier League
Read

Burley: Arsenal got away with Alexis' goal

English Premier League
Read

Robertson: Sanchez's goal was handball

English Premier League
Read

Wenger rejects Wright remarks on future

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Wenger proud of response to adversity

English Premier League
Read

Ref apologised for Alexis goal - Robertson

English Premier League PA Sport
Read

Sanchez's helping hand for Arsene Wenger

The Match Iain Macintosh
Read
ArsenalArsenal
Hull CityHull City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Arsenal 2-0 Hull City

Premier League Highlights
Read

Sanchez 7/10, Ozil remains off form

Arsenal Player Ratings James McNicholas
Read

Bellerin starts for Arsenal; Gibbs in

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Ox spoke to Wenger after Twitter blunder

Arsenal ESPN staff
Read

WATCH: Best Prem goal in January

ESPN FC TV
Read
Arsenal

Wenger: Arsenal woe not down to Ozil, Sanchez

Arsenal PA Sport
Read

Burley: Fans will get behind Arsenal

ESPN FC TV
Read
Wenger and Wright

Wenger said he's nearing 'the end' - Wright

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read
Bayern Munich has won its last 15 home matches in the Champions League. Can they keep that streak going against Arsenal?

Numbers to know for UCL matchups

Champions League Jacob Nitzberg, ESPN Stats & Information
Read

Trending: Wenger defiant despite scrutiny

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Where would Arsenal be without Alexis?

English Premier League
Read
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Arsene Wenger 'sorry' for Arsenal's handball goal against Hull

After a tumultuous last few weeks Arsenal picked up a much-needed win over lowly Hull.
Craig Burley and Sebastian Salazar analyse Arsenal's 2-0 win and the controversy surrounding Alexis Sanchez' first goal.
Craig Burley and Sebastian Salazar analyse Arsenal's 2-0 win and the controversy surrounding Alexis Sanchez' first goal.
Hull's Andrew Robertson says the referee actually apologised at half-time for the non-call on Alexis Sanchez's first goal.
Arsene Wenger lauds his Arsenal side's performance against Hull as they rebound from back-to-back losses.

LONDON -- Arsene Wenger says he feels "sorry" for Hull City after Alexis Sanchez scored with his hand in Arsenal's 2-0 win but said his team have had several other decisions go against them lately.

Sanchez put Arsenal ahead in the 34th minute at the Emirates when the ball bounced off Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic onto his wrist and into the net. Referee Mark Clattenburg allowed the goal to stand, but apologised to the Hull players after seeing replays of the incident during the half-time break. 

ArsenalArsenal
Hull CityHull City
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

When asked if the goal had been "fair," Wenger said: "Honestly I don't know. I'm responsible for many things, but not for the refereeing decisions.

"So I feel sorry for Hull, but I feel that we had as well to cope recently with some decisions where you didn't ask me this question. But I'm sorry, I want the right decision to be made."

Wenger this week called Chelsea's opening goal in the 3-1 win over the Gunners last weekend "absolutely scandalous" because of Marcos Alonso putting his elbow in Hector Bellerin's face when winning an aerial duel against the Spanish right-back, who had to be substituted with a head injury.

Leroy Sane had also appeared to be offside when Manchester City took the lead in their 2-1 win in December.

"There are some other goals that we conceded, like at Man City, that nobody said that it was offside," Wenger said.

Alexis Sanchez scored with his hand as Arsenal took the lead against Hull.

The Frenchman also acknowledged that his team needed a break after last week's two losses that left them 12 points behind leaders Chelsea.

"Of course. When you lose two games on the trot when you're at Arsenal, you face a good storm, and there is only one answer, to win the next game, or you face even more," Wenger said. "I'm at Arsenal for 20 years, I know that, and when you look one day if I lost three Premier League games on the trot, you will be surprised."

The second goal also came after a handball, as Sam Clucas stopped a header from Lucas Perez with his arm in injury time. Clucas was sent off and Sanchez doubled the lead from the penalty spot.

There was little to argue about with that decision, but Hull also felt Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs should have been sent off for a professional foul on Lazar Markovic when he bundled him over as he was clear on goal in the 55th. Gibbs escaped with a yellow card and told Sky Sports that he knew he was taking a risk when he made the challenge.

"Yeah, definitely I take a chance," Gibbs said. "I did actually go for the ball. Mark [Clattenburg]'s view was that the ball was going away from the goal."

The two decisions left Hull manager Marco Silva aggrieved.

"Of course I'm not happy. I think we didn't deserve this result. Some important decisions were not good for us today," Silva said.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.