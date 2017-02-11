Arsene Wenger said his time at Arsenal is 'coming to the end' - Ian Wright

Arsene Wenger refuses to concede the Premier League title to Chelsea despite their 12-point lead over Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger admits the only way to combat the fan frustration is to get results.

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright says Arsene Wenger has indicated he is "coming to the end" of his 21-year stint as Gunners manager.

Wenger's contract expires after this season and his future is in serious doubt after the Gunners fell 12 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea with a 3-1 loss at Stamford Bridge last Saturday.

And Wright, who attended a Q&A event with Wenger on Thursday night, said he was given the impression that the Frenchman could be stepping down this summer.

"I was with the boss last night and if I'm going to be totally honest I get the impression that that's it," Wright told BBC Radio Five Live. "I was with him for a few hours last night and we're talking. He didn't say to me 'I'm leaving at the end of the season' but ... I get the impression looking at him that that's it.

"He actually mentioned when I was talking to him last night that he's coming to the end. I've never heard him say that."



Wenger himself has steadfastly insisted that he won't make a decision on his future until the end of the season, and that the team's results until then will be a decisive factor.

"I have nothing to add to what I said last week," Wenger said curtly at his press conference on Thursday when asked if he had made a decision.

But Wright, who played under Wenger between 1996 and 1998, said the 67-year-old looks like he's had enough.

"You just feel that he looks winded, like someone has whopped him in the stomach. He has lost all his wind," Wright said. "If someone asked me 'is he going to go at the end of the season', I think he will."

