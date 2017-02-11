Arsene Wenger warns 'Let's not go overboard' after two defeats in a week

Previous
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/7  Draw: 19/4  Away: 9/1 
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/2  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 9/4  Away: 14/5 
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/6  Draw: 13/5  Away: 4/1 
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 11, 2017
Game Details
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
5
FT
Game Details
Trending: Wenger defiant despite scrutiny

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Wenger on defeats: 'Let's not go overboard'

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read
Franck Ribery Bayern Muenchen fights for the ball with Allan Souza of Hertha Berlin.

Ribery has 'chance' of returning vs. Arsenal

Bayern Munich Mark Lovell
Read

ENGLISH PREMIER LEAGUE

2016/2017 Season

POS TEAM W D L PTS
3 Man City 15 4 5 49
4 Arsenal 14 5 5 47
5 Liverpool 13 7 4 46
Who could succeed Arsene Wenger?

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Tuchel in dark over Arsenal speculation

German Bundesliga Mattias Karen
Read

Wenger's unknown future casts a cloud

Arsenal Tom Adams
Read
Andy Carroll scores with a bicycle kick in the victory over Crystal Palace.

Carroll beats Giroud to Goal of the Month

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Merson: Only Sanchez could be in Spurs XI

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read
Carl Jenkison of Arsenal takes on Sandro Wieser of Reading during the match between Arsenal and Reading at Emirates Stadium on October 25, 2016 in London, England.

Jenkinson: Palace move 'wasn't right'

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read
Joe Hart

Transfer Rater: Joe Hart to Arsenal

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read
Erik Lamela

Weekend Premier League Predictions

Premier League ESPN staff
Read
Alexis Sanchez

Juventus prepare big-money offer for Alexis

Transfer Talk Michael Wade
Read

Extra Time: Spurs-Arsenal combined XI

ESPN FC TV
Read

Wenger: Criticism, emotion won't affect me

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Arsenal in 'fight to be in top four' - Wenger

Arsenal PA Sport
Read

Wilshere on potential move: 'I need to play'

Arsenal ESPN staff
Read
Man United have David De Gea to thank for securing a point.

Trending: De Gea committed to Man United

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Premier League Predictor: Week 25

English Premier League
Read

Rumour Rater: Real spending spree?

International
Read

Allegri a perfect fit for Arsenal

English Premier League
Read
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Arsene Wenger warns 'Let's not go overboard' after two defeats in a week

The FC guys pick their combined XI between Arsenal and Tottenham, and answer tweets regarding Man City, Liverpool and more.
Arsene Wenger refuses to concede the Premier League title to Chelsea despite their 12 point lead over Arsenal.
Arsene Wenger admits the only way to combat the fan frustration is to get results.
Arsene Wenger says Arsenal will need their supporters backing them during a 'sensitive' stretch of the season.

Arsene Wenger says Arsenal's lack of central midfielders has hurt the team during its current slump, but insisted there's no reason to "go overboard" when it comes to reacting to last week's losses.

Arsenal suffered consecutive defeats to Watford and Chelsea last week that their left their Premier League title hopes in tatters and renewed discontent among sections of the fan base.

Wenger, however, pointed to the fact that Arsenal were without injured midfielders Santi Cazorla and Aaron Ramsey, the suspended Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny, who was away on international duty.

And he said his team is ready to turn things around when they take on Hull at the Emirates on Saturday and Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday. Elneny will be back for the Hull game, while Xhaka is available against Bayern.

ArsenalArsenal
Hull CityHull City
12:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 2/7  Draw: 5/1  Away: 12/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
"Let's not go overboard, we have 47 points, it is down to us now where we will finish at the end of the season," Wenger told Sky Sports in an interview. "We have a very big game on Saturday and it is down to us to respond well.

"We were 20 games unbeaten, but people forget we lost some important players recently. Since the start of the season we went into games without players like Cazorla, Xhaka, Ramsey we lost, Elneny we lost recently.

"And unfortunately that happened all together recently and I personally feel we have the quality, strength and spirit. The players want to do well, let's get over this disappointment and show what we are made of."

And Wenger acknowledged that the coming weeks will be crucial for the Gunners' season, with the trip to Bayern followed by an FA Cup game at non-league side Sutton United.

"It is a very sensitive moment because we come out of a big disappointment. But as well we have massive challenges in front of us, we play Hull first at home, then we have the Champions League at stake, then we have the FA Cup at stake," he said.

"It is an interesting point of the season as well because it is how you respond to that that will decide our season."

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

