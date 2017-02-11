Arsene Wenger warns 'Let's not go overboard' after two defeats in a week

The FC guys pick their combined XI between Arsenal and Tottenham, and answer tweets regarding Man City, Liverpool and more.

Arsene Wenger refuses to concede the Premier League title to Chelsea despite their 12 point lead over Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger admits the only way to combat the fan frustration is to get results.

Arsene Wenger says Arsenal will need their supporters backing them during a 'sensitive' stretch of the season.

Arsene Wenger says Arsenal's lack of central midfielders has hurt the team during its current slump, but insisted there's no reason to "go overboard" when it comes to reacting to last week's losses.

Arsenal suffered consecutive defeats to Watford and Chelsea last week that their left their Premier League title hopes in tatters and renewed discontent among sections of the fan base.

Wenger, however, pointed to the fact that Arsenal were without injured midfielders Santi Cazorla and Aaron Ramsey, the suspended Granit Xhaka and Mohamed Elneny, who was away on international duty.

And he said his team is ready to turn things around when they take on Hull at the Emirates on Saturday and Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday. Elneny will be back for the Hull game, while Xhaka is available against Bayern.

"Let's not go overboard, we have 47 points, it is down to us now where we will finish at the end of the season," Wenger told Sky Sports in an interview. "We have a very big game on Saturday and it is down to us to respond well.

"We were 20 games unbeaten, but people forget we lost some important players recently. Since the start of the season we went into games without players like Cazorla, Xhaka, Ramsey we lost, Elneny we lost recently.

"And unfortunately that happened all together recently and I personally feel we have the quality, strength and spirit. The players want to do well, let's get over this disappointment and show what we are made of."

And Wenger acknowledged that the coming weeks will be crucial for the Gunners' season, with the trip to Bayern followed by an FA Cup game at non-league side Sutton United.

"It is a very sensitive moment because we come out of a big disappointment. But as well we have massive challenges in front of us, we play Hull first at home, then we have the Champions League at stake, then we have the FA Cup at stake," he said.

"It is an interesting point of the season as well because it is how you respond to that that will decide our season."

