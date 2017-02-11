Previous
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 19/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/2  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 11/5  Away: 14/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Sheffield Wednesday
Birmingham City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 17/20  Draw: 13/5  Away: 15/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tijuana
Necaxa
3:00 AM UTC Feb 11, 2017
Game Details
Adelaide United
Perth Glory
0
3
ESPN3 LIVE HT
Game Details
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Alexis Sanchez only Arsenal player to get in Tottenham team - Paul Merson

The FC guys pick their combined XI between Arsenal and Tottenham, and answer tweets regarding Man City, Liverpool and more.

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson says Alexis Sanchez is the only current Gunner who could get into Tottenham's starting lineup.

Merson, who has been a frequent critic of Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, delivered a harsh assessment of the Frenchman's squad on Sky Sports, where he works as a pundit.

"I don't know where they would be [without Alexis Sanchez]," Merson said. "He's their one player.

"I was talking to someone the other day and I said that if you put Tottenham's best XI that they can get on the football pitch and put Arsenal's best XI next to it, Sanchez is the only player that gets in [to Spurs' team].

"If you go through the team, I just don't see who else gets in -- that can't be right."

Alexis Sanchez is the only player good enough for Tottenham, according to Paul Merson.

Sanchez has been Arsenal's standout player this season with 17 goals and 13 assists in all competitions.

Merson is the latest former Arsenal player to criticise the team following their 3-1 loss at Chelsea on Saturday, which left them 12 points behind the Blues and staring at the likelihood of extending a Premier League title drought dating back to 2004.

Sol Campbell said on Tuesday that the team lacks real leaders on the pitch, while William Gallas questioned whether Wenger's desire to win trophies is as strong as Jose Mourinho's.

Arsenal play Hull on Saturday looking to get their campaign back on track before a crucial Champions League round-of-16 first-leg tie at Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

