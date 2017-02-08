Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
The Strongest
Wanderers
4
0
FT
Leg 2Aggregate: 6 - 0
Game Details
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
2
0
LIVE 42'
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
0
0
LIVE 12'
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Next

 By PA Sport
Arsene Wenger: Arsenal are in a 'fight to be in the top four' this season

Arsene Wenger refuses to concede the Premier League title to Chelsea despite their 12 point lead over Arsenal.
ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop shares his thoughts on how Massimiliano Allegri would fit in at Arsenal should Arsene Wenger depart.
Arsene Wenger admits the only way to combat the fan frustration is to get results.

Arsene Wenger admits Arsenal are in a fight to finish in the top four this season after watching their Premier League title bid falter over the last week.

The Gunners have been an ever-present inside the top four since 1996 but that position is likely to come under threat this season as the scrap for Champions League qualification intensifies.

Arsenal appeared to be more focused on a title tilt until damaging defeats to Watford and Chelsea left them just a point above Liverpool in fifth.

With Chelsea top of the table and Tottenham and Manchester City in decent form, Wenger will be wary of not only their challenge but also of the Reds and Manchester United lurking on the periphery.

ArsenalArsenal
Hull CityHull City
12:30 PM UTC
Game Details
And he concedes that not only are his side battling it out for a first title since 2004 but they are also looking to keep up their run of top-four finishes.

"You fight as far as you can," he said when asked if everyone has given up chasing strong favourites Chelsea for the title.

"We are in a double fight because we are in a fight to be in the top four. But when you are in a competition you fight, you do not go home and analyse rationally 'if they win here they have three points'.

"We have as well to fight like we want to catch Chelsea or you have no fuel. You have to refuse to give up."

Asked if this was the hardest season to finish in the top four, he replied: "I'll tell you at the end of the season. It's hard of course but I think we have enough quality to do it."

Arsenal are only a point above fifth-placed Liverpool, putting their Champions League streak in jeopardy.

He also refused to divulge the outcome of a team meeting held to analyse the back-to-back defeats which have threatened to destabilise Arsenal's campaign.

"I don't want to come out on that because it is difficult enough to keep some things internal," he said.

"There is no need for me to come out on top of that to (reveal) what I say in the meetings with the players."

Wenger said his players would not be playing against Hull with one eye on next week's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich -- and wants to prepare for the trip to the Allianz Arena with a return to winning ways domestically.

"The best way to deal with Bayern is to win on Saturday, and to get the priorities right," he added.

"Your priority in football is your next game, you don't even know if you play the game after if you are a footballer. The priority is to focus on Saturday."

null

