ESPN FC  By ESPN staff
Share
Tweet
   

Jack Wilshere says 'I need to play' as he prepares to consider his future

Arsene Wenger admits the only way to combat the fan frustration is to get results.
Arsene Wenger refuses to concede the Premier League title to Chelsea despite their 12 point lead over Arsenal.

Jack Wilshere says regular playing time will be an important factor as he considers a possible exit from Arsenal this summer.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who is spending the season on loan at Bournemouth, has yet to sign a new deal with his parent club with his contract set to expire in 2018.

And Wilshere told Sky Sports that he's still uncertain about what his next move could be.

"I'm concentrating on the next three or four months and then I'm not sure what is going to happen," Wilshere said. "At the end of the season, when I sit down and think, that [regular playing time] will be a big factor.

"I need to play, that is why I came here. Bournemouth gave me that opportunity.

"At the end of the season, when we see what I have done at Bournemouth, I will have a couple of weeks off on holiday and then think about it."

Wilshere played in only three league games for Arsenal last season because of injury and 14 in the 2014-15 campaign.

Jack Wilshere will have one year left on his Arsenal contract when his Bournemouth loan ends.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has said he would like to have Wilshere back but also would not stand in his way if he decided he wanted to move on.

Wilshere would not confirm if he'd been offered a new deal, saying: "I leave that to my agent."

In 14th place, Bournemouth are slightly above the relegation quagmire at the bottom of the Premier League, but Wilshere said the Cherries still have a fight ahead of them.

"My main focus at the minute is on playing for Bournemouth, getting them out of the position they are in and back to winning ways," he said. "I'm just concentrating on maintaining my fitness, playing games and I'm enjoying it.

"It is a big time for this club. They have worked really hard to get to the position they are today. We want to maintain our Premier League status and we know it is going to be a big job. It is going to be hard but we are up for it."

