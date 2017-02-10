Arsene Wenger: 'I am not too much affected' by criticism of Arsenal

Previous
Sydney FC
Wellington Phoenix FC
3
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
The Strongest
Wanderers
2
0
LIVE 43'
Leg 2Aggregate: 4 - 0
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Olimpia
Independiente del Valle
11:45 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Universitario de Deportes
Deportivo Capiatá
12:15 AM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Leg 2Aggregate: 3 - 1
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Napoli
Genoa
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 3/10  Draw: 19/4  Away: 17/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Bordeaux
Paris Saint-Germain
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 9/2  Draw: 3/1  Away: 8/13 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Espanyol
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 9/5  Draw: 11/5  Away: 13/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Mainz
FC Augsburg
7:30 PM UTC Feb 10, 2017
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 23/10  Away: 11/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Next

Wilshere on potential move: 'I need to play'

Arsenal ESPN staff
Read
Man United have David De Gea to thank for securing a point.

Trending: De Gea committed to Man United

Latest ESPN staff
Read

Premier League Predictor: Week 25

English Premier League
Read

Rumour Rater: Real spending spree?

International
Read

Allegri a perfect fit for Arsenal

English Premier League
Read

Wenger, Arsenal must earn united support

Arsenal Tom Adams
Read

Allegri not ideal Wenger replacement

Arsenal Mina Rzouki
Read

Wenger: Arsenal can still win the Prem

English Premier League
Read

Wenger accepts fan frustration

English Premier League
Read

Arsenal to struggle under pressure - Ballack

UEFA Champions League Mark Lovell
Read

Prem: Saturday week 25 preview

Premier League Highlights
Read

Wenger calls on fans for tough stretch

English Premier League
Read

Arsenal not interested in Hart - Wenger

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Wenger: Arsenal fans must unite, like Spurs

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read
Mohamed Elneny

Elneny ready as Arsenal wait on Bellerin

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Wenger awaiting Bellerin fitness results

English Premier League
Read

Arsenal eye Hart as Cech replacement

Transfer Talk Jack Rathborn
Read

Burley responds to Boiling Point blowback

ESPN FC TV
Read

Allegri 'won't deny or confirm' Arsenal talk

Juventus ESPN staff
Read

Ozil should join Bayern, win titles - Ballack

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Arsene Wenger: 'I am not too much affected' by criticism of Arsenal

Arsene Wenger refuses to concede the Premier League title to Chelsea despite their 12 point lead over Arsenal.
Arsene Wenger admits the only way to combat the fan frustration is to get results.
Arsene Wenger says Arsenal will need their supporters backing them during a 'sensitive' stretch of the season.

LONDON -- Even as fan unrest grows among Arsenal supporters amid another crumbling title challenge, Arsene Wenger insists he can tune out the clamour and remain fully focused on his job.

Wenger's future is in increased doubt after Saturday's loss to Chelsea dealt a massive blow to the Gunners' Premier League hopes and increased the calls for the Frenchman to step down after this season.

Wenger has yet to decide whether to sign a new contract and his 21-year reign could be approaching the end, but the 67-year-old Frenchman is adamant that he won't let himself be affected by the turmoil.

"I focus on what is important, you know. And what is important is to prepare for the next game and analyse what happened and prepare for the next one," he said.

"I am long enough in the job to know that you go from hero to zero in one minute. I am the same person as last Tuesday and I can analyse things the same way."

Arsene Wenger has shrugged off recent criticism of his Arsenal team.

Last Tuesday was when Arsenal lost to Watford at home, the first of consecutive losses in a nightmare week that left Wenger's team 12 points behind Chelsea.

The familiar failures of Wenger's team has fuelled plenty of comments from both pundits and fans trying to pinpoint what's wrong with the Gunners, and what needs to change at the club. But Wenger said he can tune that out as well.

"I managed 2,000 games, I analysed 2,000 games deeply after every game so I can take comments with a distance and perspective," he said.

"I can separate what is emotional, what is not emotional, what is objective, what makes sense or not. I am not too much affected by that."

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.