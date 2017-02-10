Arsene Wenger: 'I am not too much affected' by criticism of Arsenal

Arsene Wenger refuses to concede the Premier League title to Chelsea despite their 12 point lead over Arsenal.

Arsene Wenger admits the only way to combat the fan frustration is to get results.

Arsene Wenger says Arsenal will need their supporters backing them during a 'sensitive' stretch of the season.

LONDON -- Even as fan unrest grows among Arsenal supporters amid another crumbling title challenge, Arsene Wenger insists he can tune out the clamour and remain fully focused on his job.

Wenger's future is in increased doubt after Saturday's loss to Chelsea dealt a massive blow to the Gunners' Premier League hopes and increased the calls for the Frenchman to step down after this season.

Wenger has yet to decide whether to sign a new contract and his 21-year reign could be approaching the end, but the 67-year-old Frenchman is adamant that he won't let himself be affected by the turmoil.

"I focus on what is important, you know. And what is important is to prepare for the next game and analyse what happened and prepare for the next one," he said.

"I am long enough in the job to know that you go from hero to zero in one minute. I am the same person as last Tuesday and I can analyse things the same way."

Last Tuesday was when Arsenal lost to Watford at home, the first of consecutive losses in a nightmare week that left Wenger's team 12 points behind Chelsea.

The familiar failures of Wenger's team has fuelled plenty of comments from both pundits and fans trying to pinpoint what's wrong with the Gunners, and what needs to change at the club. But Wenger said he can tune that out as well.

"I managed 2,000 games, I analysed 2,000 games deeply after every game so I can take comments with a distance and perspective," he said.

"I can separate what is emotional, what is not emotional, what is objective, what makes sense or not. I am not too much affected by that."

