Thierry Henry denies criticism of Arsenal's Olivier Giroud

Thierry Henry has denied ever criticising Olivier Giroud and has told L'Equipe he would have loved to have played for Arsenal alongside his fellow Frenchman.

After comments made on Sky Sports in April 2015, Henry was accused of saying Giroud was not good enough a striker if Arsenal wanted to win the Premier League crown for the first time since 2004.

Henry, who was part of the Gunners' "Invincibles" who went through the entire 2003-04 season unbeaten en route to the title, ended his playing career with New York Red Bulls in 2014, but said playing with Giroud at the Emirates Stadium would have suited him.

"To start with, I didn't criticise Giroud. I answered a question: what do Arsenal need to be champions? What I said was that Giroud could not be the only spearhead if Arsenal were to win the league," Henry said.

"Before that question, I had praised him. But no-one mentioned that. I don't understand. Well, it was two years ago. I answered that they needed a spine. Fewer injuries. That [Mesut] Ozil pick up his game, which he did the following season. And another forward than Giroud to have more options and different profiles in attack.

Olivier Giroud has been backed by Thierry Henry as a striker capable of leading Arsenal's attack.

"That's what I said. I won the league because Kanu, [Sylvain] Wiltord and [Fredrik] Ljungberg scored at the end of the season. The goal at Manchester United wasn't me, it was Wiltord.

"This season, [Alexis] Sanchez is playing centre-forward, he's the spearhead. And Olivier does a huge amount of work. He's very good at what he does. I would have liked to have played with him. As a target man, he's extraordinary. And I'm not the Arsenal coach who decides when Giroud plays or doesn't play."

Henry also showed deference to former France teammate Didier Deschamps, who is now in charge of his country's national side.

Les Bleus' 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000-winning captain has elected not to pick Karim Benzema to play for his country since the Real Madrid striker became embroiled in a police investigation into alleged extortion of fellow France international Mathieu Valbuena.

Though almost universally recognised as France's best striker with 27 goals in 81 international caps, Benzema had to watch from the sidelines as Deschamps guided the team to runners-up spot at Euro 2016.

Though he has stated he is keen to play for his nation again, Benzema has also been left kicking his heels at home with the 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign already underway.

"DD says something, you have to respect it. It's not us to take the decisions, so you have to respect it," Henry told RMC. "I don't know how the squad works. I'm not in the squad to know what happens. But it is Benzema.

"You're talking of someone who has done extraordinary things. I was with him in the France team. He's part of the golden generation of 1987 [with Samir Nasri, Hatem Ben Arfa, Jeremy Menez], and he's the one who's gone the furthest. But DD is the boss. He's the one who gives the orders."

Ian is ESPN's French football correspondent. Twitter: @ian_holyman