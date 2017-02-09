Previous
Leicester City
Derby County
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Crotone
Juventus
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Bologna
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Alavés
Celta Vigo
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 0 - 0
Game Details
Borussia Dortmund
Hertha Berlin
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Nice
St Etienne
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Mexico
Iceland
3:06 AM UTC Feb 9, 2017
Game Details
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Arsene Wenger doesn't demand success like Jose Mourinho - Gallas

Julien Laurens believes Arsene Wenger would sign any deal offered to him, regardless of his recent lack of success.

Former Arsenal captain William Gallas says Arsene Wenger does not put the same demands on his players to win trophies as Jose Mourinho does.

Gallas, who won two Premier League titles under Mourinho at Chelsea before joining Wenger at Arsenal in 2006, is the latest former player to question whether the Gunners have the winning mentality required to become title contenders.

Arsenal fell 12 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea with a 3-1 loss at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, and look set to miss out on the title for the 13th year in a row.

During an appearance on talkSPORT, Gallas indicated that Wenger does not put enough pressure on his players.

"[Under Mourinho] you get criticism when you don't win trophies, when you don't win games, and that is maybe the difference between Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger," he said.

"Mourinho wants to win every game and at the end of the season sometimes he has success but, for Arsene, Arsenal didn't win [the title] from 2004 so everybody starts to criticise him because football has changed.

Arsene Wenger and Arsenal face another tough Champions League test, and if history has taught us anything, they don't perform well as underdogs.
William Gallas played under Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

"Football is about victory, about trophies. Players want to lift trophies. If you don't lift a trophy in your career, you will feel disappointed at the end of your career. I don't know what Arsenal are going to do but they have to win trophies again."

Gallas was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy in 2008 after criticising his teammates for not being "brave enough in battle" and later joined rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Wenger's future at Arsenal is also uncertain as his contract expires this summer.

Gallas stopped short of saying Wenger should leave, but said it is clear something has to change at the club.

"Maybe they have to change something, because the fans are going to be very upset," he said. "We can't forget what [Wenger] did for the club. He did a very, very good job so sometimes you can't sack the manager like this. You have to respect the manager.

"That is why I said at the end of the season maybe the board has to speak with Arsene and try to find a solution."

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

