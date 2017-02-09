Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey 'bottled it' against Watford - Troy Deeney

Julien Laurens believes Arsene Wenger would sign any deal offered to him, regardless of his recent lack of success.

Watford captain Troy Deeney has criticised Aaron Ramsey for turning his back on a free kick he deflected into his own net against the Hornets, saying the Arsenal midfielder "bottled it."

Watford won 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium last week after taking an early 2-0 lead, with the first goal coming after Younes Kaboul's fierce set piece deflected off Ramsey's leg and past Petr Cech.

"I think he bottled it a little bit; Ramsey's mistake was our blessing," Deeney is quoted as saying by the Daily Telegraph. "I have come up with Sean Dyche and Malky Mackay [at Watford] and if we had turned our back on the ball like that, they would have had strong words with us."

Aaron Ramsey endured a frustrating night against Watford last week.

Ramsey was criticised by Arsenal fans for his performance against Watford, having also been at fault for the visitors' second goal, which was scored by Deeney.

The Wales international had to be taken off in the first half with a calf strain that is expected to rule him out for three weeks.

Deeney is the latest to question Arsenal's mentality after a week that ended with the Gunners losing 3-1 at Chelsea to fall 12 points behind the Premier League leaders.

Former Arsenal defender Sol Campbell said on Tuesday that the Gunners need more leadership on the pitch.

