Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
8:00 PM UTC
Leg 2Aggregate: 2 - 1
Game Details
Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg
ESPN3 7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Montpellier
AS Monaco
6:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 18/5  Draw: 14/5  Away: 3/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Paris Saint-Germain
Lille
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/5  Draw: 11/2  Away: 14/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
AS Roma
Fiorentina
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 8/13  Draw: 3/1  Away: 9/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Wigan Athletic
Norwich City
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 23/10  Draw: 9/4  Away: 7/5 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chiapas
América
2:00 AM UTC Feb 8, 2017
Game Details
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Arsenal's lack of real leaders on the pitch is costing them - Sol Campbell

ESPN's Premier League correspondents analyze how their club's fortunes have risen or fallen over the past week.
Peter Walton joins the FC crew to weigh in on Arsene Wenger's claim that Chelsea's first goal came from a clear foul.

Former Arsenal defender Sol Campbell says the Gunners need more leaders on the pitch if they want to win another Premier League title.

Campbell is the latest to question the mental toughness of Arsene Wenger's side following Saturday's 3-1 loss at Chelsea, which left them 12 points behind the league leaders.

And the ex-England international, who was part of Arsenal's 2003-04 "Invincibles" side, said the current team do not have enough big characters on the pitch to adjust to setbacks.

"The guys who will say something on the pitch, you don't need one, you need almost four or five saying their stuff if things are not going right," Campbell told Sky Sports.

"I don't know what's happening now, but when I was there we used to police it ourselves. We had the characters to police it ourselves. We didn't allow the whole 45 minutes to go by, we would address it on the pitch because if you wait for 45 minutes and you are in, you might be 2-0 down.

Arsenal are currently 12 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea.

"And we had the characters you know would say something -- Patrick [Vieira] would say something, Tony [Adams], Martin Keown, David Seaman, all these guys. From the front, Thierry [Henry], Dennis Bergkamp, all these guys would chip in on the pitch while the game was going on. That's the key, you've got to have those characters on the pitch."

Arsenal have been without captain Per Mertesacker all season because of an injury, while stand-in skipper Laurent Koscielny is not known for being outspoken on the pitch. Granit Xhaka was hailed for his leadership qualities when he was brought in last summer, but the Switzerland international was suspended for the Chelsea game.

Campbell also questioned whether Arsene Wenger's style of attacking football is holding the Gunners back.

"I think with Arsene, I think he believes he can win the league. I think he starts every season saying, 'right, we can win the league playing this style of football,'" Campbell said. "Obviously reality kicks in halfway through the season. It's not that easy because you need the personnel on the pitch."

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

