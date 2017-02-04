Arsenal's Mesut Ozil: Champions League must not become closed shop
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has told kicker he does not want to see the Champions League becoming a closed shop.
From next season, reforms mean the top four clubs in Europe will have four guaranteed places in the competition's group stage.
With 16 slots already taken, plus a further place for the winner of the Europa League, the chances for smaller leagues to get teams into Europe's biggest club competition will decrease.
And Ozil said: "Smaller teams must always have the opportunity to lock horns with the big ones.
"It has to be important in the future that every nation can bring a club into the Champions League and through that gets the chance to see world stars [in their country].
"The top teams should not build a closed shop in the Champions League."
He said he did not believe there was any need for a breakaway league or a Super League, adding: "If you change too many things, it would harm football. It's good as it is right now."
Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.
