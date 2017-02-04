Arsenal's Mesut Ozil: Champions League must not become closed shop

Mesut Ozil has said smaller teams 'must have the opportunity to lock horns with big ones.'

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has told kicker he does not want to see the Champions League becoming a closed shop.

From next season, reforms mean the top four clubs in Europe will have four guaranteed places in the competition's group stage.

With 16 slots already taken, plus a further place for the winner of the Europa League, the chances for smaller leagues to get teams into Europe's biggest club competition will decrease.

And Ozil said: "Smaller teams must always have the opportunity to lock horns with the big ones.

"It has to be important in the future that every nation can bring a club into the Champions League and through that gets the chance to see world stars [in their country].

"The top teams should not build a closed shop in the Champions League."

He said he did not believe there was any need for a breakaway league or a Super League, adding: "If you change too many things, it would harm football. It's good as it is right now."

Stephan Uersfeld is the Germany correspondent for ESPN FC. Follow him on Twitter @uersfeld.