United States
Jamaica
1
0
FT
Hamburg SV
Bayer Leverkusen
1
0
FT
Metz
Marseille
1
0
FT
Wigan Athletic
Sheffield Wednesday
0
1
FT
Brisbane Roar
Sydney FC
0
0
FT
Wellington Phoenix FC
Western Sydney Wanderers
6:35 AM UTC
Game Details
Home: 19/20  Draw: 13/5  Away: 16/5 
Odds from bet365
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Arsene Wenger: I'll rely on my 'gut feeling' to decide on Arsenal future

The FC crew debate if Arsene Wenger's tenure at Arsenal should come to an end after this season.

LONDON -- Arsene Wenger says his "gut feeling" may decide whether he stays at Arsenal beyond this season.

Wenger has repeatedly insisted that the team's results this campaign will determine whether he signs a new contract with the club when his current deal expires this summer.

But when asked on Friday to quantify just how he would judge his own performance, Wenger gave a cryptic answer.

"It's not all quantifiable. It's linked with your gut feeling as well," he told a news conference.

That feeling could become clearer after Saturday's visit to Chelsea, where a loss would leave the Gunners 12 points behind the Premier League leaders and virtually out of the title race.

The pressure on Wenger has grown following Tuesday's 2-1 home loss to Watford, which served as fuel for those fans calling for the Frenchman to step down after his 21st season in charge.

Wenger, though, remained unwilling to give any firm hint about his future plans.

"My future has always been certain. I focus 100 percent until the last day of my contract," he said. "That's the only way you can guarantee the future."

Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger arrived at Arsenal in 1996.

Wenger has grown used to facing criticism from a faction of Gunners supporters who have called on the club to make sweeping changes in order to end a Premier League title drought dating back to 2004.

The wave of "Wenger out" sentiment resurfaced on social media after the Watford loss, but the 67-year-old insisted he cannot pay too much attention to the outcry.

"We live in a society that is like that, I cannot change the society. I focus on what I can influence. And I live with the response of the society," he said, adding that social media has increased negativity among supporters. "Because everybody can express his frustration straight away in the fraction of a second. And there's no time to take a distance with what happened."

Much of the criticism from supporters this week was related to Wenger's comments after the Watford game that his players "were not mentally ready" to compete physically with the Hornets.

And after spending the week searching for answers as to why that was the case, Wenger said his players subconsciously may have already started focusing on Chelsea.

"I spent my last three days [thinking] about that. But it's subconscious, I don't think it's a lack of professionalism. The players prepared properly," he said. "What we were not ready [to do] was to win the challenges. We were dominated in the duels. Did the weight of the Chelsea game after come in? Maybe, in the subconscious mind."

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

