Alexis Sanchez: I'm 'very comfortable' playing alongside Mesut Ozil

Alexis Sanchez says he feels "very comfortable" playing with Arsenal teammate Mesut Ozil, but is urging the German not to worry too much about scoring.

Sanchez discussed his relationship with Ozil in a video posted on Monday on Arsenal's YouTube channel, where he also reiterated that he is "really happy and comfortable at the club." However, the interview was recorded in December, well before Sanchez's recent angry outbursts after the Gunners' Premier League games at Bournemouth and Swansea.

Ozil and Sanchez have combined for 36 goals and assists this season in all competitions, and the Chilean heaped praise on the German's late winner against Ludogorets in the Champions League. But he said the key to Ozil scoring those types of goals is that he's relaxed on the pitch.

"Ozil is a quality player, he really enjoys playing football," Sanchez said. "I always tell him to enjoy it and not get too worried about scoring.

"If he enjoys it he can score goals like the one he managed to score against Ludogorets, dribbling past two defenders and the goalkeeper. His goal against Ludogorets is the kind of goal every player dreams of.

"I feel very comfortable playing alongside him. He has great vision and there's no need to praise his great ball control because everyone knows about it."

Sanchez and Ozil are both locked in contract talks with Arsenal, with neither player having yet signed a long-term extension. Those negotiations have been a talking point throughout the campaign for the Gunners, but Sanchez has repeatedly said he's happy at the club.

However, his attitude was questioned after he sulked on the bench after being substituted toward the end of Saturday's 4-0 win at Swansea.

"I definitely feel like an important player, and my teammates let me know every day. I try to prove that I am an important player every day and game after game," he said in the interview.

"I believe we have the players and the quality to win many things. I feel really happy and comfortable at the club. I want to give the fans a new title. We always get our fans' support in the thick and thin, which is great. We must win the Premier League or Champions League for them."

Sanchez also discussed the elation of winning a second straight Copa America title with Chile this summer, which he compared to Spain's success when winning two straight European championships and the World Cup.

"People in Chile were very emotional about winning the Copa America again. Chile has won back-to-back tournaments after being trophyless for 100 years. In a way our success is comparable to Spain's success," he said.

"I still cannot measure it. For the time being I want to enjoy playing football. Once I retire I will sit down and think about what I did for Chile, for Arsenal and for all the clubs I have played for.

"Chilean people and Chilean media are not used to winning trophies because we had never won a title before. Prior to our success we were always on the losing side whenever we played a top national team. Our main rivals were the likes of Peru or Bolivia.

"We have established a winning mentality in the national team that we must perpetuate. I don't know if the next Chilean generation will be as good as our one, but I am afraid it will take a long time for Chilean football to have a generation like the current one again."

