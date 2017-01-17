Arsenal's Petr Cech: Goal difference could decide Premier League places

Previous
Ivory Coast
Togo
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Congo DR
Morocco
7:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Torino
AC Milan
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 6/4  Draw: 23/10  Away: 15/8 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Málaga
Real Sociedad
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 7/5  Draw: 23/10  Away: 2/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Braga
Tondela
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 15/4  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Osmanlispor
Besiktas
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Wellington Phoenix FC
Melbourne Victory
ESPN3 6:45 AM UTC Jan 17, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

Cech: Goal difference may decide title race

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read
Mesut Ozil gave Germany the lead in the second half.

Ozil: I feel very comfortable in London

English Premier League ESPN staff
Read

Clement laments 'wasteful' offense

English Premier League
Read

Wenger: We were relentless until the end

English Premier League
Read

Swansea 0-4 Arsenal

Premier League Highlights
Read

Sanchez's future weighing on his mind?

English Premier League
Read

Prem: Sanchez upset after being subbed

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Sanchez adds Arsenal's fourth

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Naughton own goal -- Swansea (67')

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Iwobi goal -- Arsenal (54')

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Ramsey chance -- Arsenal (53')

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Did Swansea deserve a penalty?

Premier League Highlights
Read

Prem: Giroud opens Arsenal's account

Premier League Highlights
Read

Swansea 0-4 Arsenal

Premier League Highlights
Read
Arsenal

Wenger downplays 'minor' Alexis tantrum

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read
Arsenal

Alexis Sanchez sulks at Swansea

The Toe Poke ESPN staff
Read
Alex Iwobi

Iwobi bright but Ozil struggles at Swansea

Arsenal Player Ratings Tom Adams
Read
Olivier Giroud

Giroud scores as Arsenal thump Swansea

The Match Nick Miller
Read
Swansea CitySwansea City
ArsenalArsenal
0
4
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights

Jones: United pressure not like other clubs

Manchester United ESPN staff
Read
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Arsenal's Petr Cech: Goal difference could decide Premier League places

Arsenal eased past a feeble Swansea at the Liberty Stadium to move back into the top four.
Arsenal eased past a feeble Swansea at the Liberty Stadium to move back into the top four.
Janusz Michallik believes Alexis Sanchez's competitiveness combined with contract uncertainties play into his frustrations.
Alexis Sanchez looked visibily upset after being subbed out ten minutes from time against Swansea.
English Premier League: Alexis Sanchez (73') Swansea City 0-4 Arsenal

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has called on his forwards to keep scoring in numbers, saying goal difference could prove crucial in separating the many Premier League title contenders.

Arsenal beat Swansea 4-0 on Saturday to stay eight points behind leaders Chelsea and pull within one point of third-place Liverpool. And Cech said he was pleased to see the team continue to push forward even after going 2-0 up in the second half.

"Every time you can score more goals you should try to do so," Cech told reporters. "That is because every goal will be important when you see how tight it is in the top five places. Every goal might count so we try to make sure, when we can, to continue to search for more goals and we wanted to make sure that at 3-0 and 4-0 we didn't concede."

While Chelsea have a fairly comfortable seven-point lead, just five points separate second-place Tottenham and sixth-place Manchester United after 21 matches. Only Chelsea (30) and Spurs (29) have a better goal difference than Arsenal (26) after this weekend's games.

The Gunners have been left ruing their many dropped points in recent weeks following losses to Everton and Manchester City and a 3-3 draw at Bournemouth, but Cech said there is still a chance to put pressure on Chelsea. Arsenal travel to Stamford Bridge on Feb. 4 and still have to face all their other title rivals once as well.

"You have to carry on, get ready and there are a lot of games to be played," Cech said. "We have to play everybody who is around us, so we can take points from them. So we are in a good position."

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.