Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger downplays Alexis Sanchez's 'minor' tantrum

Alexis Sanchez was not happy to come off.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has downplayed the latest tantrum from striker Alexis Sanchez, attributing the Chilean's outburst at being substituted to cultural differences.

Sanchez was seething after Wenger decided to take off Sanchez and Mesut Ozil with 11 minutes left and the three points already secure in Saturday's 4-0 win at Swansea.

The star striker immediately showed his displeasure with the decision as he trudged angrily off the pitch and kicked his own glove into the air as he walked to the dugout.

He then sat down away from his other teammates and pulled a jacket over his head instead of watching the final minutes of the match.

It's not the first time Sanchez has been angry at being substituted, and he was also furious at the final whistle of Arsenal's 3-3 draw at Bournemouth in their previous Premier League game.

But Wenger dismissed questions about the reaction of Sanchez, who has yet to sign a contract extension with the club despite ongoing talks.

"Looking at the game tonight, that is really minor, minor, minor," Wenger said. "All players are frustrated when they come off -- some show it, some don't.

"I just made the decision I feel is right. He's a good guy, he wants to do well for the team. There is no problem. Some South Americans are different to Europeans. You have to respect that."

While Olivier Giroud had to come off with an ankle injury in the second half, Wenger said the substitution of Sanchez was merely a precaution given his importance to the team.

The Chilean rounded off the win with his 14th Premier League goal of the season, which puts him tied with Diego Costa atop the scoring chart.

Wenger brought Danny Welbeck on instead for the forward's first Premier League appearance of the season following a knee injury, and said he was more focused on that.

"Honestly I didn't even look pat Sanchez]. I look at the players coming on," he said. "Danny Welbeck has not played for two years, that for me is much more important than an individual response.

"You have a player, 25 years of age, a regular in the national team and you have an opportunity to bring him on -- that is something that is vital."

Wenger also said the severity of Giroud's injury was still unclear, and the Frenchman, who opened the scoring for the Gunners with his fifth goal in as many games, is set to be assessed by a doctor.