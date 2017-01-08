Sol Campbell urges Mesut Ozil to stay at Arsenal with or without Wenger

Craig Burley says Alexis Sanchez must decide if he wants to stay in his comfort zone at Arsenal or branch out elsewhere.

Former Gunner Sol Campbell has urged Mesut Ozil to re-sign with Arsenal regardless of whether Arsene Wenger stays as manager.

The German playmaker is currently negotiating a contract extension to stay with the Gunners but has made it clear that his future depends on whether Wenger remains as coach at the club.

Campbell, who won two Premier League titles under Wenger's guidance, can see why Ozil wants the French tactician to stay but insists the players cannot hold the club to ransom in such a manner.

"Like any top player, he wants the manager who signed him," Campbell told Sky Sports.

"It's nice to keep the continuity with the manager, with the ideas and philosophy and things like that.

"I can understand why he said that, but who's got a crystal ball? Arsene isn't going to sign a four-year contract so that's academic really, you haven't got a crystal ball.

"He might say I'm here for a year and he might be gone in two years' time. Ozil might sign a four-year deal and someone might come in and buy him and he might be off."

Mesut Ozil admitted Arsene Wenger is the main reason he joined Arsenal.

Along with Chile international Alexis Sanchez, Arsenal are sweating over the future of the duo who have yet to put pen to paper on an extension, something Campbell reckons needs to be sorted out sooner rather than later.

"I think really it's about here and now and where Arsenal want to go. I'm sure they're quite close to signing the deal with both players and it's all about compromising and looking at the whole picture of the deal," he added.

"It's all about securing the players for the future and if the manager stays, the manager stays and you go from there.

"You don't want to have the club in a ransom headlock because of the manager."

