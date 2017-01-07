Arsenal hopeful over Hector Bellerin ankle injury ahead of scan - source

A late Olivier Giroud goal gave Arsenal the win at Deepdale as they advanced to the 4th round of the FA Cup.

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin will be assessed on Monday to determine the severity of an ankle injury that kept him out of Saturday's FA Cup win over Preston North End, with the club hopeful it is only a short-term problem.

Manager Arsene Wenger did not reveal details about the injury after the game, but a club source told ESPN FC that Bellerin took a kick to the ankle during Friday's training session and was set to undergo tests on Monday.

The source said injuries of that type are normally only short-term but the club may be cautious with Bellerin given his previous ankle issues this season.

Hector Bellerin sustained an injury in Friday's training session.

The right-back missed more than a month after a kick to the ankle in the final minutes of the 1-1 draw against Tottenham in November, an injury that flared up when he went on international duty with Spain's under-21 side the following week.

The problem for Wenger is that backup right-back Mathieu Debuchy is also injured and his future at the club is in doubt, while Carl Jenkinson has been dropped amid concerns over his confidence after some poor performances.

Centre-back Gabriel Paulista filled in for Bellerin at times during his previous injury layoff, while 19-year-old Ainsley Maitland-Niles started at right-back in the 2-1 win over Preston on Saturday.

Arsenal travel to play Swansea this Saturday in the Premier League.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.