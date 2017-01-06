Arsenal's Welbeck was desperate during 'terrible' injury layoff - Wenger

Previous
Villarreal
Barcelona
1
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
AC Milan
Cagliari
1
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Juventus
Bologna
3
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Liverpool
Plymouth Argyle
0
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Chelsea
Peterborough United
4
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
2
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Udinese
Internazionale
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Genoa
AS Roma
0
1
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Lyon
Montpellier
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Danny Welbeck

Welbeck desperate while injured - Wenger

Arsenal PA Sport
Read

Ozil wants Wenger 'clarity' before signing

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Torino reject Arsenal's Belotti bid - Petrachi

Transfers ESPN staff
Read
Arsene Wenger

Wenger: Arsenal getting good at late comebacks

Arsenal PA Sport
Read

Grayson: We made Arsenal look ordinary

English FA Cup
Read

Wenger: We had to dig deep to win

English FA Cup
Read

Arsenal's Toral could join Rangers on loan

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Can PSG's riches lure Alexis Sanchez?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Olivier Giroud

Giroud's leadership skills impress Wenger

Arsenal PA Sport
Read
Aaron Ramsey

Ramsey scores great goal at critical moment

Arsenal Player Ratings Andrew Mangan
Read
Arsenal

Arsenal weren't in the first half - Wenger

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Nicol: Arsenal were lucky

English FA Cup
Read

Preston 1-2 Arsenal

Highlights
Read
Olivier Giroud

Arsenal have to start better - Giroud

Arsenal PA Sport
Read
Olivier Giroud

Giroud rescues Arsenal again in FA Cup win

The Match John Brewin
Read
Preston North EndPreston North End
ArsenalArsenal
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Per Mertesacker

Mertesacker's value goes beyond the pitch

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Wenger feeling Wilshere absence vs. Preston

Arsenal PA Sport
Read

Wenger wants fewer penalties from Xhaka

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Coquelin hails Xhaka's quality on ball

Arsenal ESPN staff
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Arsenal's Welbeck was desperate during 'terrible' injury layoff - Wenger

Steve Nicol recaps Arsenal's scrappy 1-2 win at Preston in the FA Cup 3rd round.

Arsene Wenger has revealed Danny Welbeck found life tough during his long injury absence but hopes he comes back a stronger player for Arsenal.

The England striker, who has endured two injury-ravaged seasons, made his first appearance of the current campaign as an 83rd-minute substitute in Saturday's FA Cup third-round win at Preston.

Welbeck suffered knee cartilage damage last May, just three months after he had returned from another long-term knee injury.

Preston North EndPreston North End
ArsenalArsenal
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

The 26-year-old former Manchester United forward consequently missed Euro 2016 and Wenger admits it was a difficult time.

He said: "I think he went through certainly desperation because the setback he had was absolutely atrocious.

"The patience you need when you're that age -- and to miss the European Championship on top of that, after missing the start of the season -- it was terrible.

"But he worked hard and certainly it will make him stronger, what happened to him.

"He had to go through it and that was a very difficult moment for him. I think he suffered a lot but I hope -- touch wood -- that he now will have a clean career.''

Danny Welbeck
Danny Welbeck made his first appearance for Arsenal after returning from injury as a substitute against Preston.

Wenger also revealed he allowed Welbeck to spend some time away from the club during his rehabilitation.

He said: "A football club is built for people who are competitive, so to some mentally it's difficult.

"We let him go outside as well and mixed his time. At the end of the day, when something like that happens to you, you have to deal with it on your own, but of course we spoke with him a lot and tried to support him.''

Having overcome his troubles, Welbeck almost made an immediate impression on his return to action as he forced a fine injury-time save from Preston goalkeeper Chris Maxwell.

It would have given Arsenal a flattering 3-1 victory after Olivier Giroud had put them ahead just moments earlier, but it was a promising moment for the player.

Wenger said: "He has been out for such a long time, that just for him to get 15 minutes was great. I think I had a hesitation but in the end he nearly scored, so that's good.''

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.