Arsene Wenger: Arsenal getting good at producing late comebacks

Previous
Liverpool
Plymouth Argyle
0
0
LIVE 89'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Genoa
AS Roma
0
1
LIVE 60'
Game Details
Home: 12/1  Draw: 15/4  Away: 2/7 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Chelsea
Peterborough United
1
0
LIVE 18'
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Middlesbrough
Sheffield Wednesday
0
0
LIVE 18'
Game Details
Home: 11/10  Draw: 2/1  Away: 3/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Tottenham Hotspur
Aston Villa
4:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Villarreal
Barcelona
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 5/1  Draw: 10/3  Away: 8/15 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Udinese
Internazionale
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
AC Milan
Cagliari
5:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 4/11  Draw: 4/1  Away: 15/2 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Juventus
Bologna
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 5/1  Away: 11/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Lyon
Montpellier
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next
Arsene Wenger

Wenger: Arsenal getting good at late comebacks

Arsenal PA Sport
Read

Grayson: We made Arsenal look ordinary

English FA Cup
Read

Wenger: We had to dig deep to win

English FA Cup
Read

Arsenal's Toral could join Rangers on loan

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Can PSG's riches lure Alexis Sanchez?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Olivier Giroud

Giroud's leadership skills impress Wenger

Arsenal PA Sport
Read
Aaron Ramsey

Ramsey scores great goal at critical moment

Arsenal Player Ratings Andrew Mangan
Read
Arsenal

Arsenal weren't in the first half - Wenger

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Nicol: Arsenal were lucky

English FA Cup
Read

Preston 1-2 Arsenal

Highlights
Read
Olivier Giroud

Arsenal have to start better - Giroud

Arsenal PA Sport
Read
Olivier Giroud

Giroud rescues Arsenal again in FA Cup win

The Match John Brewin
Read
Preston North EndPreston North End
ArsenalArsenal
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Per Mertesacker

Mertesacker's value goes beyond the pitch

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Wenger feeling Wilshere absence vs. Preston

Arsenal PA Sport
Read

Wenger wants fewer penalties from Xhaka

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Coquelin hails Xhaka's quality on ball

Arsenal ESPN staff
Read

Will Sanchez move on from Arsenal?

English Premier League
Read

Trending: Barcelona beaten, Mikel to China

Latest ESPN staff
Read

The Sweeper: The Knight and his Gunners

English Premier League
Read
 By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Arsene Wenger: Arsenal getting good at producing late comebacks

Steve Nicol recaps Arsenal's scrappy 1-2 win at Preston in the FA Cup 3rd round.
Arsene Wenger gives lots of credit to Preston North End's performance over the Gunners, but still lauds his team's spirit.

Arsene Wenger acknowledges comebacks and late goals have almost become an Arsenal speciality this season.

The Gunners came from behind and snatched a last-gasp 2-1 victory to avoid frustration in their FA Cup third-round tie at Championship side Preston North End on Saturday.

That came after they beat West Bromwich Albion with a late winner and claimed a dramatic last-minute 3-3 draw at Bournemouth over the Christmas period. There were also late shows against Southampton, Burnley, Sunderland and Manchester United earlier in the campaign.

Preston North EndPreston North End
ArsenalArsenal
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

Again it was Olivier Giroud who came to the rescue on Saturday, following up his late heroics against West Brom and Bournemouth with a deflected 89th-minute effort -- his fourth goal in successive games -- to see off battling Preston.

Wenger said: "I think since the start of the season we have had many, many, many comebacks and many goals in the final minutes.

"But I would first like to congratulate Preston for the quality of their game, especially in the first half where we were outpaced and they played with desire, enthusiasm and quality and they gave us many problems -- full commitment for 90 minutes. It was a great cup tie and we needed to dig deep to win the game.''

Arsenal, who were without Petr Cech, Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Laurent Koscielny and Hector Bellerin, were outplayed for much of the first half with Preston looking more like the Premier League team.

Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger has seen his side turn games around late on a number of times this season.

The hosts created a number of chances and were unfortunate not to lead by more than Callum Robinson's seventh-minute opener at half-time.

But Wenger's men, slow and error-prone before the break, played with much more purpose after the restart and quickly equalised with a fine Aaron Ramsey strike.

The visitors dominated thereafter but Preston dug in and looked on course for a replay until stand-in captain Giroud pounced following a Lucas Perez backheel.

Wenger, who has never lost a third-round tie in 20 years in charge of Arsenal, said: "Of course, I didn't want to go home and be out of the FA Cup. Second half it was all us but they continued to defend well and we needed to be patient and create something special. We did that in the end.''

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.