Manchester United
Reading
4
0
FT
Preston North End
Arsenal
1
2
FT
Everton
Leicester City
1
2
FT
Real Madrid
Granada
5
0
FT
Highlights
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
0
4
FT
Napoli
Sampdoria
2
1
FT
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
7
0
FT
U.A.N.L
Santos
1:00 AM UTC Jan 8, 2017
Game Details
 By PA Sport
Olivier Giroud's leadership skills for Arsenal impress Arsene Wenger

Steve Nicol recaps Arsenal's scrappy 1-2 win at Preston in the FA Cup 3rd round.
A late Olivier Giroud goal gave Arsenal the win at Deepdale as they advanced to the 4th round of the FA Cup.

Arsene Wenger hailed Olivier Giroud's leadership qualities after his captain for the night snatched a late FA Cup winner for Arsenal at Preston.

Giroud continued his recent scoring streak by netting his fourth in four games since returning to the starting lineup, sinking the impressive Championship side with a deflected 89th-minute effort in the third-round tie at Deepdale.

The striker has spent most of the season so far on the bench, but since putting a late winner past West Brom on Boxing Day he has hit a stunner against Crystal Palace and a vital equaliser at Bournemouth.

Manager Wenger is pleased how his fellow Frenchman has responded to being left out for a prolonged spell and was happy to hand him the captain's armband as one of the senior figures.

Preston North EndPreston North End
ArsenalArsenal
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

"He has scored many goals recently. Everybody contributes and he's in good form at the moment. It's been goal after goal," Wenger said.

"I like to rotate the captaincy. He went through a period of discomfort when he didn't play and that was quite long but he kept his focus and worked. He's shown leadership qualities and that's why he was captain."

Wenger admitted he was not happy with the performance of his players in the first half.

Preston ran their illustrious visitors ragged for 30 minutes and were unlucky not to lead by more than Callum Robinson's early strike after creating a host of chances.

It was not until the second half Arsenal looked like the Premier League side. They equalised with a fine goal from Aaron Ramsey soon after the restart and played with more intent before their extra quality told late on.

Olivier Giroud
Olivier Giroud delivered yet another goal for Arsenal on Saturday.

Asked if he was angry, Wenger said: "Yes, at half-time. We are at the top level in the Premier League and we were dominated.

"Preston had chances and we were just not at the pace the game demanded. Preston were organised and were quick in the transition. We were in trouble every time.

"They played in a very intelligent way. They are a good side, I was really impressed."

Preston manager Simon Grayson felt the least his side deserved was a replay.

"It was difficult to speak to the players after the game and know what to say," he said. "I am extremely proud of the way we played, we made a very strong team look ordinary in the first half.

"We wanted to try to win a match, or at least draw, and we are disappointed we conceded so late.

"It wasn't what we deserved. Nobody would have begrudged us if we'd won or drawn because the performance in the first half was as good as I've seen since I've been here."

