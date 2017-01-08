Arsenal have to start better but we showed character - Olivier Giroud

Previous
Manchester United
Reading
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Preston North End
Arsenal
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Everton
Leicester City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Granada
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
0
2
LIVE HT
Game Details
Home: 20/1  Draw: 8/1  Away: 1/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Napoli
Sampdoria
0
1
LIVE HT
Game Details
Home: 5/4  Draw: 11/5  Away: 9/4 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
1
0
LIVE 40'
Game Details
Home: OFF  Draw: OFF  Away: OFF 
Odds from bet365
bet365
U.A.N.L
Santos
1:00 AM UTC Jan 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

LIVE: Can PSG's riches lure Sanchez?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Olivier Giroud

Ramsey scores great goal at critical moment

Arsenal Player Ratings Andrew Mangan
Read
Arsenal

Arsenal weren't in the first half - Wenger

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Nicol: Arsenal were lucky

English FA Cup
Read

Preston 1-2 Arsenal

Highlights
Read
Olivier Giroud

Arsenal have to start better - Giroud

Arsenal PA Sport
Read
Olivier Giroud

Giroud rescues Arsenal again in FA Cup win

The Match John Brewin
Read
Preston North EndPreston North End
ArsenalArsenal
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Per Mertesacker

Mertesacker's value goes beyond the pitch

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Wenger feeling Wilshere absence vs. Preston

Arsenal PA Sport
Read

Wenger wants fewer penalties from Xhaka

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Coquelin hails Xhaka's quality on ball

Arsenal ESPN staff
Read

Will Sanchez move on from Arsenal?

English Premier League
Read

Trending: Barcelona beaten, Mikel to China

Latest ESPN staff
Read

The Sweeper: The Knight and his Gunners

English Premier League
Read

FA Cup Predictor: Any giant-killings?

English FA Cup
Read
Santi Cazorla Per Mertesacker Arsenal

Cazorla, Mertesacker to receive new deals

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Arsenal's Iwobi enjoys remarkable rise

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

FA Cup may be Arsenal's best chance

Arsenal Tom Adams
Read

Arsenal aren't out of the title race yet

Premier League Tony Evans
Read
By PA Sport
Share
Tweet
   

Arsenal have to start better but we showed character - Olivier Giroud

Steve Nicol recaps Arsenal's scrappy 1-2 win at Preston in the FA Cup 3rd round.

Olivier Giroud has called for Arsenal to be focused from kickoff after his late winner saw the Gunners come from behind to survive an FA Cup scare with a 2-1 win at Championship side Preston.

Arsene Wenger's men were fortunate not to trail by more than Callum Robinson's early strike at half-time after being run ragged by the fired-up hosts at Deepdale.

Aaron Ramsey equalised soon after the restart and Arsenal, much improved in the second half, snatched victory when Giroud claimed his fourth goal in four games in the 89th minute.

Preston North EndPreston North End
ArsenalArsenal
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »

"We wanted to start the game better than the last game in Bournemouth. Unfortunately they surprised us with their commitment and we were not on our game,'' Giroud, who scored a last-gasp equaliser as Arsenal came from 3-0 down to draw at Bournemouth last time out, told BT Sport 2.

"We wanted to bounce back in the second half and show some character. We did it with an early goal in the second half from Aaron, a nice goal, and we pushed at the end and one more time we scored in the last minute. One more time we showed a very strong team character.

"We want to start the games better. They put a lot of intensity in the duels and all the team was beaten so it was not Arsenal. We wanted to come together in the second half. We need to start the game better.''

A late Olivier Giroud goal gave Arsenal the win at Deepdale as they advanced to the 4th round of the FA Cup.

Ramsey knew Preston would pose a stiff test but was pleased to put an end to his goal scoring drought. The goal against North End was the Wales international's first of the season.

"I've played in the Championship and I know how difficult every game is,'' the 26-year-old said. "They proved that in the first half and took us by surprise, their level of commitment and effort, and we didn't match that.

"In the second half we needed to have a different attitude out there and I think we showed that. Obviously it was nice to get on the scoresheet finally and it gave us a bit of momentum to go forward and win the game with a late winner from Ollie.''

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.