Arsenal's Francis Coquelin hails Granit Xhaka's quality on the ball

Arsenal midfielder Francis Coquelin has praised the recent performances of middle-of-the-park mate Granit Xhaka, who has taken up the slack in Santi Cazorla's absence.

Cazorla has been out with an ankle injury, and the Switzerland international has since struck up a strong partnership with Coquelin in his stead, impressing with his tough tackling and ball distribution from deep.

And it hasn't gone unnoticed by the Frenchman.

"Xhaka's quality on the ball, his range of passing, passing the ball from deep is great. He has a final ball," Coquelin told Arsenal Player.

"He is a complete player. I do not know how many caps he has for Switzerland and he is only 24. He is still adapting but he is doing great.

"Any team would struggle without Santi. He has been unbelievable since he signed here.

"But I think the players who have played in his position have done well as well. [Aaron] Ramsey, Xhaka... You have to praise them as well."

