Danny Welbeck returns to Arsenal squad against Preston

Danny Welbeck returned to the Arsenal squad for the first time this season after being included on the bench for the FA Cup third round game at Preston North End on Saturday.

Welbeck hasn't played since having knee surgery in May, his second lengthy injury layoff in as many years. The England forward will add to Arsene Wenger's attacking options for the second half of the season alongside the likes of Olivier Giroud and Lucas Perez, who both started against Preston.

Here it is - our team for #PNEvAFC pic.twitter.com/wA2BeBGnPa - Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 7, 2017

Star duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil were rested for the game, along with defenders Laurent Koscielny and Hector Bellerin. But there is a place for Ainsley Maitland-Niles at right-back as the youngster gets the nod over Carl Jenkinson and Mathieu Debuchy.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent.