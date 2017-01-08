Danny Welbeck returns to Arsenal squad against Preston

Previous
Manchester United
Reading
4
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Preston North End
Arsenal
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Everton
Leicester City
1
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Real Madrid
Granada
5
0
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Eibar
Atletico Madrid
0
2
FT
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Highlights
Real Sociedad
Sevilla FC
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 13/10  Draw: 12/5  Away: 21/10 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Napoli
Sampdoria
7:45 PM UTC
Game Details
Home: 1/4  Draw: 5/1  Away: 11/1 
Odds from bet365
bet365
Paris Saint-Germain
Bastia
8:00 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
U.A.N.L
Santos
1:00 AM UTC Jan 8, 2017
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Next

LIVE: Can PSG's riches lure Sanchez?

Transfer Talk ESPN staff
Read
Per Mertesacker

Mertesacker's value goes beyond the pitch

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Wenger feeling Wilshere absence vs. Preston

Arsenal PA Sport
Read

Wenger wants fewer penalties from Xhaka

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

Coquelin hails Xhaka's quality on ball

Arsenal ESPN staff
Read

Will Sanchez move on from Arsenal?

English Premier League
Read

Trending: Barcelona beaten, Mikel to China

Latest ESPN staff
Read

The Sweeper: The Knight and his Gunners

English Premier League
Read

FA Cup Predictor: Any giant-killings?

English FA Cup
Read
Preston North EndPreston North End
ArsenalArsenal
5:30 PM UTC
Game Details
Live football odds with bet365. Bet Now »
Santi Cazorla Per Mertesacker Arsenal

Cazorla, Mertesacker to receive new deals

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Arsenal's Iwobi enjoys remarkable rise

Arsenal Mattias Karen
Read

FA Cup may be Arsenal's best chance

Arsenal Tom Adams
Read

Arsenal aren't out of the title race yet

Premier League Tony Evans
Read
Alexis Sanchez

Wenger sure Sanchez will sign extension

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read
Arsenal supporters will hope to see Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil celebrating many an Arsenal goal for years to come.

Keown: Wenger future affecting Ozil, Sanchez talks

Transfers Mattias Karen
Read

Transfer Rater: Jose Fonte to Man United?

Transfers Danny Lee, Footballwhispers
Read

Will the top clubs chase the FA Cup?

FA Cup John Brewin
Read

Iheanacho, Iwobi win CAF youth awards

Blog - Football Nigeria Ian Holyman
Read

Usmanov's company to sponsor Everton

English Premier League PA Sport and ESPN staff
Read
 By Mattias Karen, Arsenal correspondent
Share
Tweet
   

Danny Welbeck returns to Arsenal squad against Preston

Alexis Nunes and Craig Burley make their predictions for some of the weekend's FA Cup matches, with possible upsets looming.

Danny Welbeck returned to the Arsenal squad for the first time this season after being included on the bench for the FA Cup third round game at Preston North End on Saturday.

Welbeck hasn't played since having knee surgery in May, his second lengthy injury layoff in as many years. The England forward will add to Arsene Wenger's attacking options for the second half of the season alongside the likes of Olivier Giroud and Lucas Perez, who both started against Preston.

Star duo Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil were rested for the game, along with defenders Laurent Koscielny and Hector Bellerin. But there is a place for Ainsley Maitland-Niles at right-back as the youngster gets the nod over Carl Jenkinson and Mathieu Debuchy.

Mattias is ESPN FC's Arsenal correspondent. Follow him on Twitter: @MattiasKaren.

Comments

Use a Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook name, photo & other personal information you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on ESPN's media platforms. Learn more.